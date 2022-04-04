Connect with us

How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

Watch live streaming coverage of CHAMPS 2022 on 1spotmedia.com and listen to the live radio stream on KLAS FM Radio in Jamaica. Don’t miss the action!

Published

Champs2022_watch_live_streaming
Watch CHAMPS 2022 live streaming

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica high school boys’ and girls’ CHAMPS 2022 will be held at the National Stadium in Kingston, this week, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on 1spotmedia.com and listen to live radio coverage on KLAS FM Radio in Jamaica.

The ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 will be held over five days, starting on Tuesday, 5 April, and running through Saturday, 9 April. Read more: [Video] Bouwahjgie Nkrumie runs 10.40 at Corporate Area Champs

You can grab your season and day passes from 1spotmedia.com to watch all the live stream action with KLAS Radio streaming the audio coverage as well. You can also follow live updates and results coverage via TrackAlerts YouTube Channel, while we will also provide some of those coverages, updates, and interviews via our good friends in Jamaica.

After staging last year’s championships without fans in the stands, this year’s CHAMPS will welcome the return of supporters while the organizers have also made a few adjustments to the schedule to balance out the excitement each day.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) also revealed earlier this year that spreading the finals across the entire five days would allow for athletes to recover sufficiently between their respective events and the coaches were absolutely on board with the new format.

This year, the prediction books are showing that Kingston College (KC) boys and Edwin Allen girls will start the event as CHAMPS 2022 favorites based on their respective depth in quality and performances thus far in the earlier season.

However, defending champion Jamaica College (JC) is just as confident heading into the championships, while although Calabar hasn’t been having the best of year, the former champion will be aiming for at least a top-three spot. St Jago, Wolmer’s, Excelsior High, Herbert Morrison, and St Elizabeth Technical are also expected to be among the top five contenders this year.

On the girls’ side, meanwhile, many times reigning champion Edwin Allen is expected to deliver again.

Their main challengers should be Hydel, St Jago, Holmwood Technical, and Vere Technical. Excelsior High and Immaculate will also be aiming to battle for top five places as well.

Among the featured athletes to look out for are the Clayton twins Tina and Tia, Briana Lyston, Brian Levell, Deandre Daley, Nkrumie Bouwhajgie, along with several others.

ISSA said last week that the sale of tickets for this year’s championships has been going very well so we can expect to see the crowd participating from the stands each day.

