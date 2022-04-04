Connect with us

Brittany Brown equals 100m WL; Christine Mboma wins sprint double in Birmingham

Christine Mboma set a Namibia national 100m record and captured the women’s sprint double at the UAB Spring Invitational in Birmingham on Saturday (2). Mboma continues to get closer to breaking 11-seconds for the 100m.

Published

Christine Mboma wins Brussels Diamond League 200m

Brittany Brown matched the world-leading time this year and Christine Mboma inched closer to breaking 11-seconds in the 100 meters on a very busy weekend for sprinting last week.

Doha 2019 world 200m silver medalist Brown ran a new personal best of 10.99 seconds to equal the fastest time in the world this year to win the women’s 100m at the 2022 Baylor Invitational in Waco, TX, on Saturday. Full Results

Her winning performance this weekend matched the current world-leading mark by Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, who set the time at the John Wolmer Speedfest in Kingston, Jamaica, on 26 March.

Mboma breaks national 100m record; runs WL 200m time

Olympic 200m silver medalist Mboma continued her impressive form in the short sprints this season after the teenager set a new Namibia national 100m record to win that event at the UAB Spring Invitational in Birmingham, AL, this weekend. Full Results

The 18-year-old improved her own national record with a quality personal best time of 11.03 seconds, the third quickest 100m time in the world in 2022. The time lowered her Namibian national record of 11.15 (-1.1 m/s), which was set in Bloemfontein, last month.

Mboma continued her winning form at the meeting by setting a world-leading time of 22.14 seconds to complete the sprint double

Countrywoman Beatrice Masilingi, finished second to her in both sprint events, running 11.24 in the 100m and 22.56 in the 200m.

There was also a national 100m record for Julien Alfred of St. Lucia this weekend after the University of Texas sprinter clocked 11.07 seconds to land the women’s 100m title at the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meeting in College Station on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at the Battle On The Bayou, hosted at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday (2), Aleia Hobbs posted the fourth-fastest time in the world this season to open her 2022 outdoor campaign. Full Results

Top 10 women’s 100m times in 2022

1. Anthonique Strachan BAH 10.99; Brittany Brown USA 10.99
3. Christine Mboma NAM 11.03 NR
4. 11.06 +0.7 Aleia Hobbs USA
5. 11.07 +1.2 Celera Barnes USA; Julien Alfred LCA 11.07 NR
7. Abby Steiner USA 11.10
8. Tynia Gaither BAH 11.11; Favour Ofili NGR 11.11
10. Brianna Lyston JAM 11.14
Source–tilastopaja.eu

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

