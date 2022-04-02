How to watch the Paris Marathon 2022?

The 2022 Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris (Paris Marathon) – will take place on Sunday (3) and you can follow the live online coverage this weekend. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Label road race series. The race will start at 7:55 am local time, which is 1:55 am ET.

FloTrack will be streaming the race live | 2022 Schneider Electric Paris Marathon | Eurosport 1 | While television coverage in France will be available on France 3 live stream.

The race is making a quick turnaround in an attempt to get back on its regular schedule, which was affected by the global pandemic. The 46th edition was forced to jump off its usual spot in the calendar and rescheduled to last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now back to its regular place six months later.

READ MORE: 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon results; Renju and Jepleting seal wins

Two strong lineups have been put together to race in both the women’s and men’s events and I am expecting a winning time that will at least be in the top 10 this season at the end of the day.

On the men’s side, the entry list features six runners who own personal best that are under the 2:05:00 barrier. Anything in that area would move them into the top five in 2022, while I am sure someone will be eyeing the course record of 2:04:21, which was set by Elisha Rotich in 2021.

Leading the entrants this weekend is Ethiopian Asefa Mengstu, who has a lifetime mark of 2:04:06, achieved in Dubai in 2018. He is expected to be challenged by his countryman Seifu Tura, the second-fastest man in the field with a lifetime best of 2:04:29.

Tura, the 2021 Chicago Marathon winner, is coming off a fourth-place finish in February at the Ras Al Khaimah half-marathon where he clocked a personal best of 58:36.

Others to keep a close eye on the men’s side are Hillary Kipsambu of Kenya, Ethiopia’s Mekuant Ayenew, as well as compatriots Abayneh Degu and Deso Gelmisa who both have sub-2:05 personal bests.

On the women’s side, meanwhile, Helalia Johannes heads into the race with the fastest entry time. The Namibian national record holder has a PB of 2:19:52 set in Valencia, in 2020 and she is more than a minute faster than the women’s course record.

The field also includes Ethiopia’s Besu Sado, Tigist Abayechew and Beyenu Degefa, and Kenya’s Judith Jeptum.