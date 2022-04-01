Jasmine Moore wins long jump at 2022 Florida Relays

After failing to finish on the podium at the 2022 Texas Relays last weekend, Jasmine Moore returned to winning form this week, after topping the women’s long jump invitational field at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays on Friday.

Moore dominated the indoor campaign and won three of her four competitions, including the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, last month.

However, the Florida sophomore had to settle for fourth place in Austin, Texas, last weekend behind Texas senior Tyra Gittens in her outdoor season opener.

On Friday, though, Moore bounced back to winning ways after leaping 6.52m (21-04.75) in the first round of the competition to defeat her teammate Claire Bryant.

The 20-year-old transfer from Georgia also did 6.44m in the second round and had a 6.32m effort in the sixth and final round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bryant finished second on the day with a best mark of 6.47m (21-02.75), which she achieved in the final round. The talented sophomore who was fifth at the 2022 Texas Relays, had a productive jumping series that also included efforts of 6.46m and 6.43m, respectively.

Former Florida Gators Yanis David, the French athlete who now represents Puma, completed the podium places with a third-place finish after jumping 6.39m (20-11.75) in the second round of the competition.

2022 Florida Relays Long Jump Results

Women’s Long Jump Leading Results

Jasmine Moore Florida 6.52 / 21-04.75 Claire Bryant Florida 6.47 / 21-02.75 Yanis David Puma 6.39 / 20-11.75 Madisen Richards Unattached 6.33 / 20-09.25 Titiana Marsh Georgia 6.32 / 20-09 Fatim Affessi Unattached 6.13 / 20-01.50 Paola Fernandez-Sola Indiana 6.02 / 19-09 LaQwasia Stepney Nebraska 6.01 / 19-08.75 Amira Aduma Hampton 6.00 / 19-08.25 Shaniya Benjamin South Florida 5.87 / 19-03.25

Meanwhile, the men’s long jump invitational contest went to A’Nan Bridgett of Rutgers with a mark of 7.72m (25-04.00), achieved in the fourth round. Bridgett only managed to get two measured jumps today, but his best effort was good enough to top the overall competition chart.

Miami’s (FL) Isaiah Holmes took second place with a jump of 7.69m (24-10.50) with third place going to Florida’s Malcolm Clemons with 7.63m (25-0.5) ahead of his teammate Caleb Foster who did 7.61m (24-11.75) for fourth place.

