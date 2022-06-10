Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 3 order of events: 2022 NCAA outdoor championships

The Day 3 order of events and schedule along with live results lives and where to watch the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (10).

Published

2022-NCAA-outdoor-track-and-field-championships-day-3-order-of-events
2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships day 3 order of events

EUGENE, Oregon — The Day 3 order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (10) at Hayward Field. You can watch the championships live on ESPN3 as well as WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. Live television coverage will be on ESPN2.

Coverage on the third day will start with the opening events of the women’s Heptathlon, starting with the 100m hurdles at 4:00 pm ET. The first four events of the Heptathlon will be staged on the third day, as the High Jump, Shot Put and 200m are also slated to be contested.

Day 3 is also the night when the men’s national team champion will be crowned, while several individual titles are also up for the taking on the final evening of the men’s competition.

READ MORE: Day 2 results from the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

The men’s high jump will be the first open event on the third day at 8:30 pm ET, while the 4x100m relay will get things going on the track at 9:05 pm ET.

Among the featured individual titles up for grab on Day 3 are the men’s 100m, 200m and 400m crowns. Micah Williams of Oregon and Joseph Fahnbulleh of Florida, based on recent forms, are the leading contenders for the 100m gold medal, while Fahnbulleh, Matthew Boling of Georgia, and Micaiah Harris of Texas are among the leading contenders for the 200m title.

The 400m title race is also a must-watch contest with defending national champion Randolph Ross, Jr. of North Carolina A&T, Florida’s Champion Allison and Jonathan Jones of Texas looking to deliver something special.

READ ALSO: Micah Williams leads the way, Fahnbulleh’s epic comeback: 100m report

The head-to-head clash between LSU’s Eric Edwards Jr., Florida State’s Trey Cunningham and Joshua Zeller of Michigan in the 110m hurdles will also be very entertaining, while a lot of focus will be on the clock when the Florida and North Carolina A&T teams take the track for the final of the 4x400m relay final.

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMMen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:35 PMMen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:02 PMMen 4×100 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:12 PMMen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:20 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:24 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:42 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:52 PMMen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:02 PMMen 400 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:14 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:27 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:37 PMMen 200 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:55 PMMen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday8:21 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
DayStartWomen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMHeptathlon 100 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMHeptathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMHeptathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:43 PMHeptathlon 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
In this article:,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement