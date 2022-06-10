Day 3 order of events: 2022 NCAA outdoor championships

EUGENE, Oregon — The Day 3 order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (10) at Hayward Field. You can watch the championships live on ESPN3 as well as WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. Live television coverage will be on ESPN2.

Coverage on the third day will start with the opening events of the women’s Heptathlon, starting with the 100m hurdles at 4:00 pm ET. The first four events of the Heptathlon will be staged on the third day, as the High Jump, Shot Put and 200m are also slated to be contested.

Day 3 is also the night when the men’s national team champion will be crowned, while several individual titles are also up for the taking on the final evening of the men’s competition.

The men’s high jump will be the first open event on the third day at 8:30 pm ET, while the 4x100m relay will get things going on the track at 9:05 pm ET.

Among the featured individual titles up for grab on Day 3 are the men’s 100m, 200m and 400m crowns. Micah Williams of Oregon and Joseph Fahnbulleh of Florida, based on recent forms, are the leading contenders for the 100m gold medal, while Fahnbulleh, Matthew Boling of Georgia, and Micaiah Harris of Texas are among the leading contenders for the 200m title.

The 400m title race is also a must-watch contest with defending national champion Randolph Ross, Jr. of North Carolina A&T, Florida’s Champion Allison and Jonathan Jones of Texas looking to deliver something special.

The head-to-head clash between LSU’s Eric Edwards Jr., Florida State’s Trey Cunningham and Joshua Zeller of Michigan in the 110m hurdles will also be very entertaining, while a lot of focus will be on the clock when the Florida and North Carolina A&T teams take the track for the final of the 4x400m relay final.