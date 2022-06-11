Final: 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships men’s team scores; Florida wins it!

The following are the final NCAA outdoor track and field championships 2022 team scores on the men’s side on Day 3 with Florida capturing the team title on finals ONLY day on Friday (10).

The curtain came down for the men at the championships at Hayward Field on Friday night and we saw some outstanding performances across all disciplines. We saw many surprises on the day, as several athletes delivered personal and season bests, while a few championship records were also established.

Florida maximized the track events to win team crown

At the end of two battling days and 21 scored events, Florida lifted the men’s team title after tallying 54 points which all came from track events, including 36 points alone from the 100m (14pts), 200m (10pts), and the 400m (12pts).

Texas scored 38 points for second place with Tennessee only four points adrift on 34 in third place. The top five list was completed by Florida State in fourth with 33pts and Georgia with 32pts.

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships for Florida was the program’s 5th outdoor title and 10th overall. Head coach Mike Holloway said after the win that it took “a team effort.”

The Gators’ leading scorer was sprint ace Joseph Fahnbulleh, who found his best form at the right time. The Olympic 200m finalist had a slow start to the indoor season because of the Tokyo Games, but he returned to the outdoor national championships to score 20 individual points with his 100m and 200m titles, while anchoring Florida to a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

Final: 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships Men’s Team Scores

Pl Men [21 out of 21 scored] Pts

1 Florida 54

2 Texas 38

3 Tennessee 34

4 Florida State 33

5 Georgia 32

6 LSU 31

7 Princeton 27

8 Stanford 24

9 N. Carolina A&T 22

9 Texas Tech 22

11 Alabama 21

12 USC 20

12 Washington 20

14 Virginia 18

15 Arizona State 17

16 Oklahoma 14

16 TCU 14

18 Baylor 13

18 California 13

18 Houston 13

18 Minnesota 13

18 Oklahoma State 13

23 Arkansas 12

23 Northern Arizona 12

25 Montana State 11

25 Oregon 11

25 Texas A&M 11

25 UT-Arlington 11

25 Wisconsin 11

30 Miss State 10

30 Notre Dame 10

30 Penn 10

30 Kansas State 10

30 SE Missouri 10

30 Eastern Kentucky 10

36 Wichita State 9

36 Clemson 9

36 Kentucky 9

39 Michigan State 8

39 Ole Miss 8

39 Penn State 8

39 BYU 8

39 Iowa 8

39 Sam Houston 8

45 Stephen F. Austin 7

46 Michigan 6

46 Ohio State 6

46 Auburn 6

46 Georgetown 6

50 Miami (Fla.) 5

50 Wake Forest 5

50 Iowa State 5

50 Missouri 5

54 Villanova 4

54 Air Force 4

54 Northern Iowa 4

54 Washington St. 4

54 Campbell 4

59 Rutgers 3

59 Illinois 3

59 Illinois State 3

59 Nebraska 3

59 Tulsa 3

64 Kansas 2

64 UTEP 2

64 Charlotte 2

64 Louisville 2

68 North Carolina 1

68 South Alabama 1

68 Abilene Christian 1

68 Prairie View 1

68 Lipscomb 1

