Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Digital Results

Scania Zwolse Half-Marathon 2022 results; wins for Haftu, Muneria

Higisti Haftu of Ethiopia with Charles Yosei Muneria of Kenya securing the top spots at the Scania Zwolse Half-Marathon 2022 on Saturday, 11 June.

Published

World-Track-Results-Report-News-Break
Latest track and field, cross country, and long distances results

By David Monti, @d9monti
(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved; used with permission

Following are the results from the Scania Zwolse Half-Marathon 2022, which took place on Saturday (11). The course is not part of the World Athletics list of certified courses.

The women’s race was taken by Higisti Haftu of Ethiopia with Charles Yosei Muneria of Kenya securing the top spot in the men’s contest. Both winners came within a few seconds of the current course records.

William Wanjiku of Kenya holds the men’s course record with 1:00:24, set in 2019, while the women standing mark is 1:08:22 and owns by another Kenyan runner, Flomena Chepchirchir from 2011.

Below are the final results along with other details from the compilers.

Scania Zwolse Half-Marathon (20th)
Zwolle, NED; Saturday, June 11
Distance: 21.1 km, near-loop course in central Zwolle (course not included on World Athletics list of certified courses)
Finishers: 3377 (down from 4429 in 2019 when the race was last held)
Course Records: Men, 1:00:24, William Wanjiku (KEN), 2019; Women, 1:08:22, Flomena Chepchirchir (KEN), 2011
NOTE: Both the men’s and women’s winners, Higisti Haftu of Ethiopia and Charles Yosei Muneria of Kenya, came within a few seconds of the standing course records –Ed.

Scania Zwolse Half-Marathon 2022 Results

WOMEN (gun times) –

  1. Nigisti Haftu, ETH, 1:08:36
  2. Viola Chepngeno, KEN, 1:10:11
  3. Gladys Jerono, KEN, 1:11:30
  4. Janet Ruguru, KEN, 1:11:31
  5. Ruth Van Der Meijden, NED, 1:16:20

MEN (gun times) –

  1. Charles Yosei Muneria, KEN, 1:00:28
  2. Isaac Kipkemboi, KEN, 1:00:30
  3. Edmond Kipngetich, KEN, 1:00:39
  4. Ashenafi Kiros, ETH, 1:00:56
  5. Mouhcine Outalha, MAR, 1:02:12
  6. Moses Kemei, KEN, 1:02:12
  7. Daniel Kiprotich, KEN, 1:02:16
  8. Noah Kigen, KEN, 1:02:18
  9. Richard Mengich, KEN, 1:02:23
  10. Nicholas Chelule, KEN, 1:02:25
  11. Levi Kiprotich, KEN, 1:02:38
  12. Enos Kakopil, LEN, 1:02:41
  13. Afewerki Berhane, ETH, 1:03:55

For more track and field news and updates please continue to visit our homepage here. You should also stay up-to-date with the latest results by visiting our upcoming and live results page here.

In this article:,
Written By

David Monti is the Editor, Publisher, and Founder, of Race Results Weekly, a professional distance running data and news service providing results from over 3000 events annually, and worldwide.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League 2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

Yes, you can watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ESPN App and on Vimeo on Saturday (21)....

May 21, 2022
Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting

Main News

2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results

The 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results with Asher-Smith, Hodgkinson, Parchment, Allman and Mihambo among the highlighted winners!

May 21, 2022
Copenhagen-Marathon-2022-results Copenhagen-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Copenhagen Marathon 2022 results: May 15

Results from the Copenhagen Marathon 2022. Berhane Tsegay Tekle of Eritrea runs 2:08:23 and Helah Kiprop did in 2:24:10 to win the elite races...

May 15, 2022
Advertisement