The World Athletics Championships 2022 will run from 15-24 July at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and here is the complete day-by-day schedule for the 10-day event. Click here for more information about the championships.
Oregon22 will begin on Friday (15) with several field event competitions, including the men’s high jump, which will feature the joint Olympic gold medalists, while the first track event will be the mixed 4x400m relay heats. Read more: USA names strong World Athletics Championships team for Oregon22
The schedule below is listed in the Eastern Time zone which is 3 hours ahead of the local time Pacific Time zone in Oregon. Please note that the schedule below is subject to changes so continue to visit our website for our daily order of event schedules, which will cater to any late or sudden adjustments.
Notably, the women’s marathon will take place on day three in the early morning with the local start time set for 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET, while the men’s marathon will take place at the same time on the following day.
Three of the 10 days at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will only have evening sessions while the championships will close out on Saturday, 25 July with the 4x400m relay races, and they are slated to take place at 7:35 pm local time / 10:35 ET and 9:50 local time / 10:50 ET.
World Athletics Championships 2022 Schedule
DAY 1 July 15 Morning Session
|Time (ET)
|EVENT
|ROUND
|12:05
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|1:10
|M
|High Jump
|Qualification
|1:30
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|2:45
|X
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|3:05
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|3:30
|M
|100 Metres
|Preliminary Round
|4:10
|W
|20 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|4:30
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|6:10
|M
|20 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
DAY 1 July 15 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05
|W
|Shot Put
|Qualification
|8:15
|M
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|8:20
|W
|Pole Vault
|Qualification
|9:00
|M
|Long Jump
|Qualification
|9:10
|W
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|9:50
|M
|100 Metres
|Heats
|9:55
|M
|Shot Put
|Qualification
|10:50
|X
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Final
DAY 2 July 16 Morning Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|1:30 pm
|W
|Triple Jump
|Qualification
|1:35
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|2:10
|W
|High Jump
|Qualification
|2:25
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|3:00
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|3:20
|W
|10,000 Metres
|Final
|4:20
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
DAY 2 July 16 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:10 pm
|W
|100 Metres
|Heats
|9:00
|M
|100 Metres
|Semi-Final
|9:20
|M
|Long Jump
|Final
|9:25
|W
|Shot Put
|Final
|9:30
|M
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|10:05
|W
|1500 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:50
|M
|100 Metres
|Final
DAY 3 July 17 Morning Session
|TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:15 am
|M
|Marathon
|Final
|1:35 pm
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heptathlon
|2:05
|M
|400 Metres
|Heats
|2:35
|W
|High Jump
|Heptathlon
|2:35
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|3:00
|W
|400 Metres
|Heats
|4:00
|M
|10,000 Metres
|Final
|4:45
|W
|Shot Put
|Heptathlon
DAY 3 July 17 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05 pm
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|8:05
|M
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|8:25
|W
|Pole Vault
|Final
|8:33
|W
|100 Metres
|Semi-Final
|9:03
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|9:27
|M
|Shot Put
|Final
|9:30
|M
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|9:38
|W
|200 Metres
|Heptathlon
|10:00
|M
|1500 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:30
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|10:50
|W
|100 Metres
|Final
DAY 4 Jul y 18 Morning Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:15 am
|W
|Marathon
|Final
|12:35 pm
|W
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|1:55
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group A
|3:05
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group B
DAY 4 Jul y 18 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05 pm
|M
|200 Metres
|Heats
|8:10
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|8:45
|M
|High Jump
|Final
|9:00
|W
|200 Metres
|Heats
|9:20
|W
|Triple Jump
|Final
|9:35
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|9:55
|W
|800 Metres
|Heptathlon
|10:20
|M
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Final
|10:50
|W
|1500 Metres
|Final
DAY 5 July 19 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:15 pm
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|8:40
|W
|High Jump
|Final
|9:05
|W
|200 Metres
|Semi-Final
|9:33
|M
|Discus Throw
|Final
|9:50
|M
|200 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:30
|M
|1500 Metres
|Final
|10:50
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
DAY 6 July 20 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|6:20 pm
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|7:25
|W
|5000 Metres
|Heats
|7:50
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|8:20
|M
|800 Metres
|Heats
|9:15
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|9:30
|W
|Discus Throw
|Final
|9:45
|W
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:15
|M
|400 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:45
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Final
DAY 7 July 21 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05 pm
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|8:10
|W
|800 Metres
|Heats
|9:10
|M
|5000 Metres
|Heats
|9:20
|M
|Triple Jump
|Qualification
|9:35
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|10:00
|M
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:35
|W
|200 Metres
|Final
|10:50
|M
|200 Metres
|Final
DAY 8 July 22 Morning Session
|LOCAL TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:15 am
|W
|35 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
DAY 8 July 22 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05 pm
|M
|Pole Vault
|Qualification
|8:40
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|9:05
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|9:20
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Final
|9:35
|W
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|10:15
|W
|400 Metres
|Final
|10:35
|M
|400 Metres
|Final
|10:50
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
DAY 9 July 23 Morning Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|12:50 pm
|M
|100 Metres
|Decathlon
|1:40
|M
|Long Jump
|Decathlon
|2:20
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|3:00
|W
|Long Jump
|Qualification
|3:10
|M
|Shot Put
|Decathlon
DAY 9 July 23 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|7:10 pm
|M
|High Jump
|Decathlon
|8:10
|W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|8:40
|M
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|9:00
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|9:10
|M
|800 Metres
|Final
|9:25
|W
|5000 Metres
|Final
|9:35
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Final
|9:55
|M
|400 Metres
|Decathlon
|10:30
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Final
|10:50
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Final
DAY 10 July 24 Morning Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:15 am
|M
|35 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|12:35 pm
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Decathlon
|1:30
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group A
|2:40
|M
|Discus Throw
|Decathlon – Group B
|3:15
|M
|Pole Vault
|Decathlon – Group A
|4:15
|M
|Pole Vault
|Decathlon – Group B
DAY 10 July 24 Afternoon Session
|TIME
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:05 pm
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|8:05
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Decathlon – Group A
|8:25
|M
|Pole Vault
|Final
|8:50
|W
|Long Jump
|Final
|9:05
|M
|5000 Metres
|Final
|9:10
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Decathlon – Group B
|9:35
|W
|800 Metres
|Final
|10:00
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|10:20
|M
|1500 Metres
|Decathlon
|10:35
|M
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Final
|10:50
|W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Final