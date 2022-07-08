The World Athletics Championships 2022 will run from 15-24 July at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and here is the complete day-by-day schedule for the 10-day event. Click here for more information about the championships.

Oregon22 will begin on Friday (15) with several field event competitions, including the men’s high jump, which will feature the joint Olympic gold medalists, while the first track event will be the mixed 4x400m relay heats. Read more: USA names strong World Athletics Championships team for Oregon22

The schedule below is listed in the Eastern Time zone which is 3 hours ahead of the local time Pacific Time zone in Oregon. Please note that the schedule below is subject to changes so continue to visit our website for our daily order of event schedules, which will cater to any late or sudden adjustments.

Notably, the women’s marathon will take place on day three in the early morning with the local start time set for 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET, while the men’s marathon will take place at the same time on the following day.

Three of the 10 days at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will only have evening sessions while the championships will close out on Saturday, 25 July with the 4x400m relay races, and they are slated to take place at 7:35 pm local time / 10:35 ET and 9:50 local time / 10:50 ET.

World Athletics Championships 2022 Schedule

DAY 1 July 15 Morning Session

Time (ET) EVENT ROUND 12:05 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A 1:10 M High Jump Qualification 1:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B 2:45 X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 3:05 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A 3:30 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round 4:10 W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 4:30 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B 6:10 M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final

DAY 1 July 15 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:05 W Shot Put Qualification 8:15 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 8:20 W Pole Vault Qualification 9:00 M Long Jump Qualification 9:10 W 1500 Metres Heats 9:50 M 100 Metres Heats 9:55 M Shot Put Qualification 10:50 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final

DAY 2 July 16 Morning Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 1:30 pm W Triple Jump Qualification 1:35 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 2:10 W High Jump Qualification 2:25 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats 3:00 M Hammer Throw Final 3:20 W 10,000 Metres Final 4:20 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

DAY 2 July 16 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:10 pm W 100 Metres Heats 9:00 M 100 Metres Semi-Final 9:20 M Long Jump Final 9:25 W Shot Put Final 9:30 M 1500 Metres Heats 10:05 W 1500 Metres Semi-Final 10:50 M 100 Metres Final

DAY 3 July 17 Morning Session

TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 9:15 am M Marathon Final 1:35 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon 2:05 M 400 Metres Heats 2:35 W High Jump Heptathlon 2:35 W Hammer Throw Final 3:00 W 400 Metres Heats 4:00 M 10,000 Metres Final 4:45 W Shot Put Heptathlon

DAY 3 July 17 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:05 pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 8:05 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A 8:25 W Pole Vault Final 8:33 W 100 Metres Semi-Final 9:03 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 9:27 M Shot Put Final 9:30 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B 9:38 W 200 Metres Heptathlon 10:00 M 1500 Metres Semi-Final 10:30 M 110 Metres Hurdles Final 10:50 W 100 Metres Final

DAY 4 Jul y 18 Morning Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 9:15 am W Marathon Final 12:35 pm W Long Jump Heptathlon 1:55 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A 3:05 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B

DAY 4 Jul y 18 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:05 pm M 200 Metres Heats 8:10 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A 8:45 M High Jump Final 9:00 W 200 Metres Heats 9:20 W Triple Jump Final 9:35 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B 9:55 W 800 Metres Heptathlon 10:20 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 10:50 W 1500 Metres Final

DAY 5 July 19 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:15 pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 8:40 W High Jump Final 9:05 W 200 Metres Semi-Final 9:33 M Discus Throw Final 9:50 M 200 Metres Semi-Final 10:30 M 1500 Metres Final 10:50 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final

DAY 6 July 20 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 6:20 pm W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A 7:25 W 5000 Metres Heats 7:50 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B 8:20 M 800 Metres Heats 9:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 9:30 W Discus Throw Final 9:45 W 400 Metres Semi-Final 10:15 M 400 Metres Semi-Final 10:45 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

DAY 7 July 21 Afternoon Session

TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 8:05 pm M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A 8:10 W 800 Metres Heats 9:10 M 5000 Metres Heats 9:20 M Triple Jump Qualification 9:35 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B 10:00 M 800 Metres Semi-Final 10:35 W 200 Metres Final 10:50 M 200 Metres Final

DAY 8 July 22 Morning Session

LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 9:15 am W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final

DAY 8 July 22 Afternoon Session

TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 8:05 pm M Pole Vault Qualification 8:40 W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 9:05 M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 9:20 W Javelin Throw Final 9:35 W 800 Metres Semi-Final 10:15 W 400 Metres Final 10:35 M 400 Metres Final 10:50 W 400 Metres Hurdles Final

DAY 9 July 23 Morning Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 12:50 pm M 100 Metres Decathlon 1:40 M Long Jump Decathlon 2:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats 3:00 W Long Jump Qualification 3:10 M Shot Put Decathlon

DAY 9 July 23 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 7:10 pm M High Jump Decathlon 8:10 W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 8:40 M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 9:00 M Triple Jump Final 9:10 M 800 Metres Final 9:25 W 5000 Metres Final 9:35 M Javelin Throw Final 9:55 M 400 Metres Decathlon 10:30 W 4×100 Metres Relay Final 10:50 M 4×100 Metres Relay Final

DAY 10 July 24 Morning Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 9:15 am M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final 12:35 pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon 1:30 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A 2:40 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B 3:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group A 4:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group B

DAY 10 July 24 Afternoon Session

TIME EVENT ROUND 8:05 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 8:05 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A 8:25 M Pole Vault Final 8:50 W Long Jump Final 9:05 M 5000 Metres Final 9:10 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B 9:35 W 800 Metres Final 10:00 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final 10:20 M 1500 Metres Decathlon 10:35 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final 10:50 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final