BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stayed on course to win the women’s sprint double at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 4 on Friday (5) after cruising into the 200m final with the fastest time from the semi-finals. The following are the results from all three semi-final heats here at Alexander Stadium.

Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title earlier in the week, ran 22.63 seconds to win the third semi-final race here, defeating Natassha McDonald of Canada who clocked a season-best 23.21 to finish second, while Beth Dobbin of Scotland was roared into third place at 23.28 and earned a place in the final as well.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria ran 22.66 secs to secure the victory in the first semi-final, easily finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte who clocked 23.09 for second place and into the final. Gina Bass of the Gambia posted 23.10 to also advanced to the final as one of the fastest finishers on time.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia continued her come back from a nasty groin injury with another quality run, clocking 22.93 to take the second semi-final over Australia’s Ella Connolly who ran 23.41.

The women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is on Saturday, 6 August.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m semi-finals results

Semi-Final 1
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1NGRFavour OFILI22.66Q
2JAMNatalliah WHYTE23.09Q
3GAMGina BASS23.10q
4AUSJacinta BEECHER23.40
5SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA23.46=PB
6WALHannah BRIER23.84
7GGYAbi GALPIN24.1
8MLTCharlotte WINGFIELD24.52

Semi-Final 2
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1NAMChristine MBOMA22.93Q
2AUSElla CONNOLLY23.41Q
3INDHima DAS23.42
4ZAMRhoda NJOBVU23.72
5UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE23.86
6KENMilicent NDORO23.87
7GAMWurrie NJADOE23.95
8GUYKenisha PHILLIPS24.35

Semi-Final 3
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH22.63Q
2CANNatassha McDONALD23.21SBQ
3SCOBeth DOBBIN23.28q
4TTOMauricia PRIETO23.58
5MAWAsimenye SIMWAKA23.59
6IVBBeyonce DEFREITAS23.81
7CMRLinda ANGOUNOU24.32
8PNGToea WISIL24.43
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

