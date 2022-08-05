BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stayed on course to win the women’s sprint double at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 4 on Friday (5) after cruising into the 200m final with the fastest time from the semi-finals. The following are the results from all three semi-final heats here at Alexander Stadium.

Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title earlier in the week, ran 22.63 seconds to win the third semi-final race here, defeating Natassha McDonald of Canada who clocked a season-best 23.21 to finish second, while Beth Dobbin of Scotland was roared into third place at 23.28 and earned a place in the final as well.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria ran 22.66 secs to secure the victory in the first semi-final, easily finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte who clocked 23.09 for second place and into the final. Gina Bass of the Gambia posted 23.10 to also advanced to the final as one of the fastest finishers on time.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia continued her come back from a nasty groin injury with another quality run, clocking 22.93 to take the second semi-final over Australia’s Ella Connolly who ran 23.41.

The women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is on Saturday, 6 August.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m semi-finals results

Semi-Final 1 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 NGR Favour OFILI 22.66 Q 2 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 23.09 Q 3 GAM Gina BASS 23.10 q 4 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 23.40 5 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 23.46 =PB 6 WAL Hannah BRIER 23.84 7 GGY Abi GALPIN 24.1 8 MLT Charlotte WINGFIELD 24.52

Semi-Final 2 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 NAM Christine MBOMA 22.93 Q 2 AUS Ella CONNOLLY 23.41 Q 3 IND Hima DAS 23.42 4 ZAM Rhoda NJOBVU 23.72 5 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 23.86 6 KEN Milicent NDORO 23.87 7 GAM Wurrie NJADOE 23.95 8 GUY Kenisha PHILLIPS 24.35

Semi-Final 3 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 22.63 Q 2 CAN Natassha McDONALD 23.21 SB Q 3 SCO Beth DOBBIN 23.28 q 4 TTO Mauricia PRIETO 23.58 5 MAW Asimenye SIMWAKA 23.59 6 IVB Beyonce DEFREITAS 23.81 7 CMR Linda ANGOUNOU 24.32 8 PNG Toea WISIL 24.43