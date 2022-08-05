BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stayed on course to win the women’s sprint double at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 4 on Friday (5) after cruising into the 200m final with the fastest time from the semi-finals. The following are the results from all three semi-final heats here at Alexander Stadium.
Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title earlier in the week, ran 22.63 seconds to win the third semi-final race here, defeating Natassha McDonald of Canada who clocked a season-best 23.21 to finish second, while Beth Dobbin of Scotland was roared into third place at 23.28 and earned a place in the final as well.
Favour Ofili of Nigeria ran 22.66 secs to secure the victory in the first semi-final, easily finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte who clocked 23.09 for second place and into the final. Gina Bass of the Gambia posted 23.10 to also advanced to the final as one of the fastest finishers on time.
Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia continued her come back from a nasty groin injury with another quality run, clocking 22.93 to take the second semi-final over Australia’s Ella Connolly who ran 23.41.
The women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is on Saturday, 6 August.
Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m semi-finals results
|Semi-Final 1
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|NGR
|Favour OFILI
|22.66
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Natalliah WHYTE
|23.09
|Q
|3
|GAM
|Gina BASS
|23.10
|q
|4
|AUS
|Jacinta BEECHER
|23.40
|5
|SGP
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|23.46
|=PB
|6
|WAL
|Hannah BRIER
|23.84
|7
|GGY
|Abi GALPIN
|24.1
|8
|MLT
|Charlotte WINGFIELD
|24.52
|Semi-Final 2
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|NAM
|Christine MBOMA
|22.93
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Ella CONNOLLY
|23.41
|Q
|3
|IND
|Hima DAS
|23.42
|4
|ZAM
|Rhoda NJOBVU
|23.72
|5
|UGA
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|23.86
|6
|KEN
|Milicent NDORO
|23.87
|7
|GAM
|Wurrie NJADOE
|23.95
|8
|GUY
|Kenisha PHILLIPS
|24.35
|Semi-Final 3
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|22.63
|Q
|2
|CAN
|Natassha McDONALD
|23.21
|SB
|Q
|3
|SCO
|Beth DOBBIN
|23.28
|q
|4
|TTO
|Mauricia PRIETO
|23.58
|5
|MAW
|Asimenye SIMWAKA
|23.59
|6
|IVB
|Beyonce DEFREITAS
|23.81
|7
|CMR
|Linda ANGOUNOU
|24.32
|8
|PNG
|Toea WISIL
|24.43