CALI, Colombia — The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 will conclude on Saturday, and here is the order of events, start lists, and complete schedule for Day 6 here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia.

Fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Peacock TV, while for those viewing outside of the U.S., you can watch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook Channels. READ MORE: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States || Also please read: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

Live broadcast on Saturday will begin at 3:30 pm local time / 4:30 pm ET with the men’s Discus Throw final while the women’s High Jump will get going at 4:35 pm ET.

The first event on the track is the women’s 100m hurdles finals where Jamaica will be aiming for a 1-2 finish with world U20 leader Kerrica Hill and Alexis James –the only sub-13 seconds runners in the field.

Also on the track, the women’s 1500 meters final will go off at 5:00 pm ET, with the men’s 800m starting at 5:16 pm ET and the women’s 5000m getting going at 5:25 pm ET.

The women’s and men’s 4x400m relay finals will close out the last day schedule at 6:20 pm and 6:43 pm.

DAY 6 AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 15:30 16:30 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Final Startlist 15:35 16:35 W High Jump Final Startlist 15:40 16:40 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist 15:50 16:50 W Triple Jump Final Startlist 16:00 17:00 W 1500 Metres Final Startlist 16:16 17:16 M 800 Metres Final Startlist 16:25 17:25 W 5000 Metres Final Startlist 17:00 18:00 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Startlist 17:20 18:20 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist 17:43 18:43 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist