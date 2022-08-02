CALI, Colombia (August 2) — Letsile Tebogo retained his World U20 men’s 100m title in fine style on Tuesday after showboating his way to another World Junior record of 9.91 seconds on Day 2 here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August.

Tebogo entered the World Athletics U20 Championships as the overwhelming favorite and 100m world U20 record holder at 9.94 seconds. Read more: Goule, Hodgkinson advanced to 800m final at Commonwealth Games 2022 – Day 1

The Botswanan talented sprinter didn’t disappoint as he not only successfully defended his world title, but broke the record he set at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, a couple of weeks ago.

In fact, the time could have even been faster had the 19-year-old delayed his celebrations until after the race, as he stunningly began to showboat with about 30 meters left n the race.

Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie broke the national U20 record when clocking a new personal best time of 10.02 seconds to secure the silver medal before falling facedown on the track to show his emotions in tears of joy.

Benjamin Richardson of South Africa narrowly edged out Puripol Boonson of Thailand for the bronze medal in a delayed photo-finish after both sprinters were credited with a time of 10.12.

Muhd Azeem Fahmi of Malaysia who set a national record in the early round of the competition, was fourth in 10.14 seconds.