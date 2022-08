World champion Brooke Andersen has been named in a very strong USA team for the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 to be held at the Grand Bahama Sport Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama from 19-21 August. Read more: Shericka Jackson headlines Jamaica NACAC Senior Championships 2022 team

Brooke Andersen, the gold medalist in the hammer throw at the World Championships 2022 on home soil in Oregon, last month, headlines an American women’s team that also includes Janee Kassanavoid who finished with the bronze medal in the hammer event in Eugene.

World javelin silver medalist Kara Winger, is also on the women’s roster, along with 2016 World Indoor high jump champion Vashti Cunningham, world indoor 800m champion Ajee’ Wilson, sprint hurdlers Alaysha Johnson and Tonea Marshall, in addition to endurance runners Emily Lipari and Heather MacLean.

On the men’s side, world championships relay gold medal winner Bryce Deadmon, 400m hurdlers Khalifah Rosser and CJ Allen, plus hammer thrower Rudy Winkler are among the athletes selected to represent Team USATF.

TEAM USA – NACAC Senior Championships

Men’s Roster

NAME EVENT

CJ Allen 400m Hurdles

Chris Benard Triple Jump

Emmanuel Bor 5000m

Jamal Britt 110mH

Brandon Carnes 100m, 4x100m Relay Pool

Cravont Charleston 4x100m Relay Pool

Nick Christie 20km Race Walk

Emmanuel Corvera 20km Race Walk

Jordan Crawford 20km Race Walk

Freddie Crittenden 110m Hurdles

Ethan Dabbs Javelin

Bryce Deadmon 400m – Relay Pool

Andrew Evans Discus

Johnny Gregorek 1500m

Rayvon Grey Long Jump

Quincy Hall 4x400m Relay Pool

Duncan Hamilton 3000m Steeplechase

Daniel Haugh Hammer Throw

Dontavious Hill High Jump

Eric Holt 1500m

Andrew Irwin Pole Vault

Evan Jager 3000m Steeplechase

Lawrence Johnson 4x100m Relay Pool

Woody Kincaid 5000m

Kyree King 100m, 200m, 4x100m – Relay Pool

Jonah Koech 800m

Josephus Lyles 200m

Dillon Maggard 10,000m

Sean McGorty 5000m, 10,000m

Dan Nehnevaj 20km Race Walk

Tripp Piperi Shot Put

Kyle Rollins High Jump

Khalifah Rosser 400m Hurdles

Anthony Rotich 3000m Steeplechase

Dallin Shurts Discus

Roger Steen Shot Put

Curtis Thompson Javelin

Josh Thompson 1500m

Ismail Turner 4x400m Relay Pool

Noah Williams 400m – Relay Pool

Will Williams Long Jump

Luke Winder Pole Vault

Rudy Winkler Hammer Throw

Isiah Young 4x100m Relay Pool

Women’s Roster

NAME EVENT

Morolake Akinosun 4x100m Relay Pool

Brooke Andersen Hammer Throw

Celera Barnes 100m, 4x100m- Relay Pool

Deonca Bookman 400m Hurdles

Brittany Brown 200m

Stephanie Bruce 10,000m

Quanesha Burks Long Jump

Stephanie Casey 20km Race Walk

Vashti Cunningham High Jump

Teahna Daniels 4x100m Relay Pool

Rachel Dincoff Discus

Arianna Fisher Triple Jump

Tiffany Flynn Long Jump

Eleanor Fulton 5000m

Rachel Glenn High Jump

Carmen Graves 3000m Steeplechase

Emily Grove Pole Vault

Ariana Ince Javelin

Kyra Jefferson 4x400m Relay Pool

Gabbi Jennings 3000m Steeplechase

Alaysha Johnson 100m Hurdles

Janee Kassanavoid Hammer Throw

Emily Lipari 10,000m

Heather MacLean 1500m

Tonea Marshall 100m Hurdles

Alina McDonald Pole Vault

Miranda Melville 20km Race Walk

Maria Michta-Coffey 20km Race Walk

A’Keyla Mitchell 200m

Fiona O’Keeffe 5000m

Javianne Oliver 100m, 4x100m Relay Pool

Keturah Orji Triple Jump

Katie Rainsberger 3000m Steeplechase

Jessica Ramsey Shot Put

Natosha Rogers 5000m

Helen Schlachtenhaufen 1500m

Ashley Spencer 400mH

Jaide Stepter- Baynes 4x400m Relay Pool

Robyn Stevens 20km Race Walk

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins Discus

Kaylin Whitney 4x400m Relay Pool

Ajee’ Wilson 800m

Allie Wilson 800m

Kara Winger Javelin

Jessica Woodard Shot Put

Staff Roster

NAME POSITION

Women’s Staff

Gwen Mikinski Head Coach

Marlene Wilcox Assistant Coach – Jumps/Multis

Kathy Butler Assistant Coach – Distance

Sandra Glover Assistant Coach – Sprints/Hurdles

Jennifer Nanista-Stephens Head Manager

Men’s Staff

Kevin Brown Head Coach

Cedric Hill Assistant Coach – Sprints/Hurdles

Sean Denard Assistant Coach – Throws

Chris Lundstrom Assistant Coach – Distance

Chris Turner Head Manager

Relay Staff

Mike Marsh Head Men’s Relay Coach

Mechelle Freeman Head Women’s Relay Coach

Combined Staff

Blake Boldon Event Manager

Venus Jewett Event Manager

Medical Staff

Chris Margallo Head ATC

Thomas Kirsch ATC/PT

Deep Patel ATC

Melissa Stueve ATC

Gina Rose Palermo ATC/LMT

Mitchell Pratte MD

Rhode Mesidor DC

Breigh Jones Sport Psychologist