Several of the world’s top athletes will compete at the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final in Switzerland on Wednesday and Thursday (7-8) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage of both days online on YouTube.

Where you can watch the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final?

Fans in the United States can watch the live broadcast on NBC Sports while Peacock TV Premium will provide the live online stream. Some cable and internet packages include Peacock TV at no extra cost, but just in case you don’t have this service included in your subscription, you can purchase here a subscription at $4.99/month.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. The live stream on Wednesday will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday, Eastern Time (ET) and 10:55-1:30 ET on Peacock in the USA. The live stream on Thursday will start at 1:00 pm ET and 1:00 – 4:00 pm eastern on Peacock in the USA. Results, programme and entry lists | media information sheets (day one)

Athletes will be competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 prizes, and wildcard entries to the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. Read more: Wanda Diamond League 2022 final entry list released

The first-day schedule will see six Diamond League champions crowned during the street portion of the event on Sechselautenplatz before the remaining 26 titles are decided on day two at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Please note that the live stream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below.



Territories Broadcaster Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) Argentina TeleRed Australia Fox Sports Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA) Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub Belgium VRT Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports China CCTV Czech Republic Ceska Televize Denmark NENT Finland MTV France / Monaco Sportall / AthleTV Germany Sky Deutschland Greece / Cyprus TAF / ERT India Viacom 18 Israel Charlton Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai Hungary MTVA Macau TDM Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS New Zealand Spark Norway NRK Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Portugal Singapore Starhub South Korea KBS Slovakia RTV Spain Movistar Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT Switzerland SRG Thailand Cineplex / Mono Turkey Ssport United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC Ukraine Sentana USA NBC Sports Vietnam SCTV Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook