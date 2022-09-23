Wisconsin men and Utah won the men’s and women’s team titles at the 2022 Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet on Friday, 23 September 23, hosted at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course. The annual meet was being staged for the 36th season.

On the men’s side, Wisconsin picked up the team title for the 12th time in program history at the Roy Griak Invitational, following a dominant performance, which saw the team placing all five scorers in the top 15 finishers. Read More: Virginia wins 2022 Battle in Beantown team titles, easily

The No. 7 ranked Badgers finished the competition with 39 points, which was 31 points ahead of second-place California Baptist and Big Ten rival Michigan State, which ended third with 72 points. Although Wisconsin has a rich history at this meet, Friday’s win marked the first time the Badgers were winning the team title at the Roy Griak Invitational since 2004.

Aden Smith of Michigan State came home first in the 8k race at 24:13 with CBU’s Said Mechaal finishing second at 24:15 and Michigan State’s Abdifetah Ahmed getting third in 24:16.

Wisconsin was led by senior Jack Meijer who ran 24:18 along with reigning Big Ten champion Bob Liking who also crossed the line at the same time when finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Senior Jackson Sharp placed seventh with just a minute later in 24:19.

On the women’s side, senior Emily Venters paced the Utah cross country team to victory after she clocked 20:33 to take the win in the 6k race. She was followed home by Addie Engel of Ohio State at 20:39 and Yasna Petrova of CBU (20:40).

“I just went into the race super level-headed and relaxed knowing that I had everything I needed within me to run the race I knew I could,” Venters said after her win. “First race of the season, so no pressure I told myself.

“I wanted the win and when I saw the opportunity to start going for it, I took it and just tried not to look back! It’s pretty sentimental for me honestly to finally win a college race after just so much adversity the past three years.”

In the team title battle, Utah finished on top with 85 points, 10 points less than second place CBU with Michigan State getting third place with 102.

PHOTO: Emily Venters of Utah in action at the 2022 Roy Griak Invitational. Photo by Molly Kaiser

Click here for complete results

Men’s Team Score –

PLACE TEAM RESULT 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

1 Wisconsin 39 4 5 6 11 13 (23) (30)

2 CBU 70 2 9 16 21 22 (29) (45)

3 Michigan State 72 1 3 14 18 36 (37) (40)

4 Colorado St. 118 10 15 24 31 38 (49) (60)

5 Wyoming 128 12 20 27 34 35 (66) (71)

6 Santa Clara 137 7 8 28 42 52 (67) (89)

7 Wichita State 221 26 32 33 62 68 (73) (75)

8 South Dakota St. 249 17 41 58 64 69 (76) (78)

9 Minnesota 260 39 44 51 56 70 (84) (106)

10 Temple 312 48 50 54 77 83 (92) (93)

11 North Dakota State 324 53 57 63 72 79 (99) (110)

12 Nevada 327 19 25 91 95 97 (101) (103)

13 Ohio State 333 47 59 65 80 82 (98) (100)

14 Idaho 371 46 55 86 90 94 (96) (102)

15 North Dakota 415 43 74 85 104 109 (111) (113)

16 St. Thomas (Minn.) 441 61 81 87 105 107 (114) (119)

17 Miami (Fla.) 539 88 108 112 115 116 (117) (118)

Women Team Score

PLACE TEAM RESULT 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

1 Utah 85 1 4 17 29 34 (65) (76)

2 CBU 95 3 16 20 21 35 (40) (60)

3 Michigan State 102 6 14 19 31 32 (51) (57)

4 Colorado St. 104 8 9 12 37 38 (42) (44)

5 Ohio State 124 2 7 10 49 56 (69) (93)

6 Wisconsin 125 5 15 23 39 43 (48) (66)

7 Wyoming 168 13 25 27 41 62 (83) (95)

8 Iowa State 193 18 22 45 53 55 (71) (89)

9 Minnesota 225 26 33 36 63 67 (73) (81)

10 Idaho 227 11 24 46 72 74 (85) (98)

11 South Dakota St. 389 28 77 88 97 99 (103) (106)

12 Miami (Fla.) 391 30 68 90 91 112 (117) (120)

13 North Dakota State 398 58 75 82 87 96 (102) (127)

14 Nevada 405 50 61 86 100 108 (110) (126)

15 Delaware 423 52 78 80 104 109 (116) (118)

16 Temple 446 47 64 105 111 119

17 Wichita State 467 54 84 101 113 115 (121) (125)

18 North Dakota 501 70 92 94 122 123 (124) (128)

19 St. Thomas (Minn.) 560 79 107 114 129 131 (132) (133)

20 UNLV 594 59 130 134 135 136 (137) (138)