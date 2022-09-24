STILLWATER, Oklahoma (September 24) —— Freshman sensation Natalie Cook was in sizzling form after leading a 1-2 finish for Oklahoma State in the women’s 6k race at the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet, held on the state-of-the-art Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course here in Stillwater on Saturday morning (24).

Cook, along with Taylor Roe and Gabby Hentemann who are all predicted to earn All-American honors this season, made their much-anticipated season debuts at the home meeting and the trio did an excellent job at helping the co-No. 3 ranked Cowgirls win the women’s team title here this morning. Read more: How to follow the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree? – Oklahoma State Cross Country

Oklahoma State finished atop of the women’s standings at the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree with 70 points to finish ahead of No. 22 Northern Arizona which totaled 88 points with No. 7 BYU taking third place with 113pts, co-No. 3 ranked Colorado finished fourth with 159pts and No. 5 Stanford, on 174pts, ending fifth.

Cook seal the women’s 6k title after finishing best to cross the finish line at 20:17.1, the 6th-fastest in course history, while her teammate Taylor got second place with a time of 20:20.8.

Everlyn Kemboi of Utah Valley who took over the pace-setting after 3k, was relegated to third place in the end, crossing the line at 20:22.2, while BYU’s Aubrey Frentheway ran 20:23.1 for fourth place to finish ahead of Northern Arizona pair of Elise Stearns (20:29.5) and Annika Reiss (20:32.5).

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls were competing for the second time this season after a fourth-place team finish at the 2022 Cowboy Preview on Sept. 1.

Natalie Cook of Oklahoma State wins 2022 Cowboy Jamboree. Photo by Oklahoma State XC/T&F.

2022 Cowboy Jamboree. Results

1 Natalie Cook – Oklahoma State 20:17.1

2 Taylor Roe – Oklahoma State 20:20.8

3 Everlyn Kemboi – Utah Valley 20:22.2

4 Aubrey Frentheway – BYU 20:23.1

5 Elise Stearns – Northern Arizona 20:29.5

6 Annika Reiss – Northern Arizona 20:32.5

7 Maia Ramsden – Harvard 20:32.7

8 Perri Bockrath – Kentucky 20:33.6

9 Savannah Roark – Syracuse 20:37.3

10 Isabel Van Camp – Arkansas 20:37.4

11 Bailey Hertenstein – Colorado 20:38.7

12 Gabby Hentemann – Oklahoma State 20:40.5

13 Lexy Halladay – BYU 20:42.6

14 Kayla Windemuller – Michigan 20:43.4

15 Billah Jepkirui – Oklahoma State 20:44.2

16 Emily Covert – Colorado 20:45.8

17 Ella Baran – Colorado 20:46.4

18 McKenna Lee – BYU 20:46.7

19 Anna Gibson – Washington 20:46.9

20 Riley Stewart – Stanford 20:48.8

2022 Cowboy Jamboree. Team Scores

1 Oklahoma State 70

2 Northern Arizona 88

3 BYU 113

4 Colorado 159

5 Stanford 174

6 Syracuse 178

7 Utah Valley 206

8 Washington 223

9 Arkansas 232

10 Michigan 235

11 Kentucky 268

12 Harvard 278

13 Ole Miss 326

14 Air Force 340

15 UNA – OSU 360

16 Tulsa 448

17 Mid. Tenn. State 521

18 El Paso CC 624

19 Oklahoma Christian 631

20 Southern Nazarene 685

21 Redlands CC 753

22 Carl Albert State 598

23 North Texas 387

24 UNA – Colorado 246

25 Hardin-Simmons 254

26 UNA – Arkansas (84)

For Full Results, please click here