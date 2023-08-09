The latest track and field 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games results on Day 2, following the complete schedule on Tuesday, 8 August at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain. Click here for more information about the Games.

There were several Commonwealth Youth Games records broken on the second day of competition, including the women’s 1500m mark, which was surpassed by Kenya’s Nancy Cherop, who clocked 4:12:38 to better the previous mark of 4:16.61. The first three runners all went under the old record.

Meanwhile, the top three finishers, led by Kenya’s Jospat Sang Kipkirui (3:37.66) also went faster that the Commonwealth Youth Games record for the men’s 1500m, while Hencu Johann Lamberts of South Africa set a new record in the men’s shot put with a dominating 20.17m performance.

Day 2: Latest track and field 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games results

Men’s 400m Final:

Samuel OGAZI (NGR) – 46.99 Malachi AUSTIN (GUY) – 47.97 Alexander BECK (GBR) – 48.2 Navpreet SINGH (IND) – 48.2 Stanley CHEVOUS (GBR) – 48.33 Jaylen BENNETT (SKN) – 48.52 Olawole Erioluwa OLANREWAJU (NGR) – 48.58 Jett HASIUK (CAN) – 48.66

Men’s 1500m Final:

Josphat KIPKIRUI (KEN) – 3:37.66 CYGR Andrew Kiptoo ALAMISI (KEN) – 3:38.12 Jacob SANDE (UGA) – 3:39.69 Daniel WILLIAMS (AUS) – 3:45.91 William RABJOHNS (GBR) – 3:46.46 John Nahhay WELE (TAN) – 3:51.59 Travis GAFFNEY (CAN) – 3:54.18 Joseph REES (GBR) – 3:55.05 Abraham KALUBA (ZAM) – 4:00.03 Frank BUCHANAN (IRL) – 4:06.41 Mayibongwe VILAKATI (SWZ) – 4:17.84

Men’s 400m Hurdles (0.84) Heat 1:

K.L.A. AKALANKA (SRI) – 51.99 Cheyne WEST (TTO) – 53.05 Matthew HUNT (AUS) – 53.83 Bapi HANSDA (IND) – 54.18 Jermahd HUGGINS (SKN) – 57.64

Men’s 400m Hurdles (0.84) Heat 2:

Daniel WRIGHT (JAM) – 52.83 Oliver PARKER (GBR) – 53.32 Amos KIPKEMOI (KEN) – 54.71 Kevroy Nolan (SKN) – 55.16 Jack LOVE (AUS) – 56.48

Men’s Long Jump Final:

Andrew STONE (CAY) – 7.7m Temoso MASIKANE (RSA) – 7.51m Teon HAYNES (BAR) – 7.32m Andrew STEELE (TTO) – 7.16m Imanni MATTHEW (TTO) – 7.14m Kangli Emery Conrad (SGP) – 7.12m Adam Haqimi AZRAIL (MAS) – 7.05m Sam WRIGHT (GBR) – 6.93m Regan CORRIN (GBR) – 6.63m Aaron MASSIAH (BAR) – 6.63m

Men’s Shot Put (5kg) Final:

Hencu LAMBERTS (RSA) – 20.17m CYGR Robert DEAL (BAH) – 15.99m Denzel PHILLIPS (LCA) – 15.75m Mc Fitu Tukuniu (NZL) – 13.43m

Women’s 400m Final:

Tianna SPRINGER (GUY) – 53.55 Charlotte HENRICH (GBR) – 53.65 Narissa MCPHERSON (GUY) – 54.82 Charlotte MCAULIFFE (AUS) – 54.89 Tyhra CHARLES (VIN) – 55.14 Coleen SCHEEPERS (RSA) – 55.69 Erika LEALESS (CAN) – 55.98 Kiara WEBB (CAN) – 57.7

Women’s 1500m Final:

Nancy CHEROP (KEN) – 4:12.38 CYGR Janet Jepkoech CHEPKEMOI (KEN) – 4:14.24 Lyla BELSHAW (GBR) – 4:16.37 Charity CHEROP (UGA) – 4:20.78 Alexa DOW (CAN) – 4:25.38 Millie MCCLELLAND-BROOKS (GBR) – 4:30.51 Emily CESCON (CAN) – 4:30.55 Annie MANN (GBR) – 4:33.06 Lucy FOSTER (IRL) – 4:35.45 Nyanyukweni FRANS (NAM) – 4:41.90 Attoya HARVEY (GUY) – 4:45.10 Luyando GAMELA (ZAM) – 4:45.50

Women’s Discus Throw Final: