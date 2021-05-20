Video: Burgin Runs European U20 record in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC — Watch Great Britain teenager Max Burgin clocked 1:44.14 to set a world-leading time for the 800m this year on his way to defeating a very strong field at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on Wednesday.

Burgin’s super run, which set a European U20 record, came after fellow British teenager Keely Hodgkinson also produced the U20 record on the women’s side and he said he was inspired by her performance.

“I saw the race of my good friend Keely who ran just before me and she ran so fast so I thought, ‘I just have to match it at least,’” said Burgin.

The 19-year-old who bravely went out fast with the pacemaker in a solo effort, was justly rewarded for doing so with the victory as he improved the previous world-leading time from 1:44.40, set by Mexico’s Jesus Lopez on May 1.

Burgin finished well clear of Tony van Diepen from The Netherlands who ran 1:45.36 for second place, while Britain’s Jake Wightman crossed the finish line in 1:45.47. Also breaking 1:46 on the day were Polish pair Mateusz Borkowski (1:45.74) and Patryk Dobek (1:45.88).

Earlier at the meeting on Wednesday, Hodgkinson secured the victory in the women’s 800m.

The 19-year-old ran 1:58:89 for a personal best, as she dipped under two minutes for the first time outdoors.

“I knew I was in good shape but it’s different getting it out on the day,” she said. “The pacemaker did an amazing job and it was a perfect race. I could not ask for more.”

Hodgkinson, who won the European Indoor Championships earlier this year, was bettering her previous best from 2:01.73.

Pos. s Name Born Club/Nationality Ln. Result

1 Max Burgin 02 United Kingdomlogo 8 WL1:44.14

2 Diepen Tony Van 96 Netherlandslogo 2 SB1:45.36

3 Jake Wightman 94 United Kingdomlogo 4 SB1:45.47

4 Mateusz Borkowski 97 Polandlogo 2 SB1:45.74

5 Patryk Dobek 94 Polandlogo 7 PB1:45.88

6 Saúl Ordóňez 94 Spainlogo 6 SB1:46.23

7 John Fitzsimons 98 Irelandlogo 7 PB1:46.62

8 Amel Tuka 91 Bosnia And Herzegovinalogo 5 SB1:46.64

9 Filip Šnejdr 95 Czech Republiclogo 6 SB1:46.68

10 Adam Kszczot 89 Polandlogo 3 SB1:47.49

11 Mark English 93 Irelandlogo 4 SB1:47.85

12 Adisu Girma 99 Ethiopialogo 1 1:48.48

Tadeáš Plaček 03 Czech Republiclogo 8 DNF