How to watch and follow 2021 USATF Invitational: May 25

The USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series continues on Tuesday with another World Athletics Continental Tour meeting. You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 USATF Invitational meeting from Prairie View A&M Stadium in Prairie View, TX, on May 25.

Live webcast will be available at USATF.TV and you will only need a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to follow all the action live. If you haven’t already purchased a subscription, from RunnerSpace, you can sign up here to grab an account. On-demand videos will also be made available here at the end of the event. Follow Live Result Here

On Tuesday, several USA and international athletes will continue their preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer at the 2021 USATF Invitational.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting, which is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET, with see athletes from the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Great Britain, Barbados, and Germany, among a few other nations, competing.

Live streaming coverage will begin with the women’s pole vault final at 11:00 a.m. and this will be followed by the men’s triple jump and women’s high jump finals at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Olympic gold medalist Tianna Bartoletta of United States will compete in the women’s long jump along with countrywomen Jasmine Todd, and Sha’keela Saunders and Alexandra Wester of Germany.

The men’s long jump will see Holland Martin from the Bahamas, going up against Americans Jarrion Lawson, and Malik Moffett as well as Damar Forbes of Jamaica.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In other events, Inika Mcpherson of the USA will feature in the women’s high jump, Michael Rodgers, and Maurice Eaddy will race in the men’s 100m, while Americans English Gardner, Brisco Mikiah, Kiara Parker and Caitland Smith will start in the women’s 100m.

Also competing at the 2021 USATF Invitational in Prairie View, are sprint hurdlers Dawn Harper-Nelson, Queen Claye, Sharika Nelvis, Tia Jones, and Kristi Castlin of the United States, Jessica Beard, and Natasha Hastings will start in the women’s 200m, while Elijah Hall of USA will race in the men’s 200m.

2021 USATF Invitational Schedule

Tue, May 25thTimes: Local (EDT)

Women’s Pole Vault Final 11:00 AM

Men’s Triple Jump Final 12:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 12:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 1:30 PM

Men’s Pole Vault Final 2:00 PM

Men’s 100m 1st Round 2:00 PM

Women’s 100m 1st Round 2:15 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles 1st Round 2:33 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles 1st Round 2:53 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final 3:00 PM

Women’s 400m Final 3:07 PM

Men’s 400m Final 3:22 PM

Men’s 100m Final 3:42 PM

Women’s 100m Final 3:47 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 3:55 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 4:03 PM

Women’s 800m Final 4:11 PM

Men’s 800m Final 4:16 PM

Women’s 200m Final 4:23 PM

Men’s 200m Final 4:33 PM