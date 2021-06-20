[Video] Sha’Carri Richardson claims US Olympic trials 100m title

Connect with us

Watch highlights as Sha’Carri Richardson dominates to win the women’s 100m at the 2021 US Olympic track and field trials on Saturday in Eugene.

Published

Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021
Sha'Carri Richardson at the US Olympic Trials 2021 at Hayward Field.

EUGENE, Ore. — Watch the video highlights and interview of Sha’Carri Richardson blasting to victory in the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 US Olympic track and field trials at the historic Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (19).

Immediately after running 10.86 seconds (-1.0m/s) to secure a spot on her first Olympic team, Richardson rushed into the stands to find her grandmother as the two embraced each other in celebration of the sprinter’s success on an emotional evening.

After the victory, the 21-year-old visually held back her tears during an interview with NBC Network, where she told the television reporter Lewis Johnson about losing her biological mother a week ago and having to compete through such a tragedy.

“Emotionally, unbelievable that fact that I am an Olympian no matter what is said or anything, I am an Olympian a dream (I’ve had) since I’ve been young,” said Richardson.

In the midst of holding back the tears, the exciting and expressive American champion held herself together to reveal what she’s been dealing with heading into the trials.

“Nobody but them (pointing to her family) and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson.”

Earlier in the day, Richardson posted a wind-aided 10.64 in the semi-finals to lead the finalists into the deciding race.

In the final, the first-time Olympian recovered from a slow start to torch the rest of the field with her trademark flourishing finish and arms-raising celebration.

Javianne Oliver, who held the lead through the midway stage of the race, finished second in the end in 10.99s with Teahna Daniels taking third place in a time of 11.03s.

Richardson will now lead a trio of first-time Olympians in the event hoping to wrestle away the 100m title away from the Jamaicans who have dominated this discipline since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce struck gold in 2008.

Fraser-Pryce won the event in 2008 and repeated in 2012, while her countrywoman and former training partner Elaine Thompson-Herah won the gold medal at the last Games at Rio 2016.

Team USA aims to earn its first gold in the 100m in more than two decades.

