How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials: Day 3

The 2021 US Olympic track and field trials will continue on Sunday with another full day’s schedule and you can watch and follow all the live television and online streaming coverage on Day 3. Fans can follow the live action on NBC and NBC Sports, as the hunt for Olympic spots picks up.

Track and field supports can follow all the coverage on the Peacock streaming platform, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

MORE READ: Emotional Sha’Carri Richardson wins US Olympic trials 100m title

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are seven finals slated for Sunday’s third day in the open events, including the men’s 100m and women’s and men’s 400m deciders, while the conclusion of the Decathlon will also take place. The other finals scheduled for Sunday are the women’s 100m hurdles, the women’s high jump and triple jump, as well as the men’s hammer throw.

Live national broadcasting coverage on Day 3 will be on NBC, starting at 9:00 pm ET and concluding at 11:00 pm ET.

How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials

Meanwhile, for fans who are looking to follow online live streaming coverage of the decathlon, which starts at 3:15 pm ET, and the finals of the field events, you can watch here a LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com. For the full results please visit here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.