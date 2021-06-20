How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials: Day 3

The 2021 US Olympic track and field trials will continue on Sunday with another full day’s schedule and you can watch and follow all the live television and online streaming coverage on Day 3. Fans can follow the live action on NBC and NBC Sports, as the hunt for Olympic spots picks up.
Track and field supports can follow all the coverage on the Peacock streaming platform, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.
There are seven finals slated for Sunday’s third day in the open events, including the men’s 100m and women’s and men’s 400m deciders, while the conclusion of the Decathlon will also take place. The other finals scheduled for Sunday are the women’s 100m hurdles, the women’s high jump and triple jump, as well as the men’s hammer throw.
Live national broadcasting coverage on Day 3 will be on NBC, starting at 9:00 pm ET and concluding at 11:00 pm ET.
How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials
Meanwhile, for fans who are looking to follow online live streaming coverage of the decathlon, which starts at 3:15 pm ET, and the finals of the field events, you can watch here a LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com. For the full results please visit here.
Among the featured athletes set to take compete on Sunday are Allyson Felix, who goes in search of her fifth Olympic berth when she lines up in the 400m, Keturah Orji in the women’s triple jump, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, as well as 400m runners Michael Norman and Randolph Ross, hammer thrower Rudy Winkler and 100m hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison.
Day 3 – Sunday, June 20, 2021 12:15 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men Decathlon 1:20 p.m. Discus Throw Men Decathlon 3:45 p.m. Pole Vault Men Decathlon 4:25 p.m. Hammer Throw Men Final 5:15 p.m. Javelin Men Decathlon 5:50 p.m. High Jump Women Final 5:55 p.m. Triple Jump Women Final 6:03 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Semi-Finals 6:15 p.m. Javelin Men Decathlon 6:19 p.m. 100m Men Semi-Finals 6:35 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women 1st Round 7:06 p.m. 400m Women Final 7:15 p.m. 400m Men Final 7:23 p.m. 1500m Men Decathlon 7:43 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Final 7:52pm 100m Men Final