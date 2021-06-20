Connect with us

How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials: Day 3
Emotional Sha'Carri Richardson wins US Olympic trials 100m title

Sha'Carri Richardson runs wind-aided 10.64 in 100m semifinals at US Trials

Taliyah Brooks, Harrison advanced in 100m hurdles at US trials

Wayde van Niekerk runs 44.56 in season opener in Madrid

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

Watch a live TV broadcast and streaming coverage of the 2021 US Olympic track and field trials online on Sunday as the hunt for Tokyo spots heats up!

Published

Allyson_Felix_2021_USA_Olympic_Trials
Allyson Felix after winning her heat of the women's 400m at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials

The 2021 US Olympic track and field trials will continue on Sunday with another full day’s schedule and you can watch and follow all the live television and online streaming coverage on Day 3. Fans can follow the live action on NBC and NBC Sports, as the hunt for Olympic spots picks up.

Track and field supports can follow all the coverage on the Peacock streaming platform, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

There are seven finals slated for Sunday’s third day in the open events, including the men’s 100m and women’s and men’s 400m deciders, while the conclusion of the Decathlon will also take place. The other finals scheduled for Sunday are the women’s 100m hurdles, the women’s high jump and triple jump, as well as the men’s hammer throw.

Live national broadcasting coverage on Day 3 will be on NBC, starting at 9:00 pm ET and concluding at 11:00 pm ET.

How to watch USA Olympic track and field trials

Meanwhile, for fans who are looking to follow online live streaming coverage of the decathlon, which starts at 3:15 pm ET, and the finals of the field events, you can watch here a LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com. For the full results please visit here.

Among the featured athletes set to take compete on Sunday are Allyson Felix, who goes in search of her fifth Olympic berth when she lines up in the 400m, Keturah Orji in the women’s triple jump, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, as well as 400m runners Michael Norman and Randolph Ross, hammer thrower Rudy Winkler and 100m hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison.

Day 3 – Sunday, June 20, 2021
12:15 p.m.110m HurdlesMenDecathlon
1:20 p.m.Discus ThrowMenDecathlon
3:45 p.m.Pole VaultMenDecathlon
4:25 p.m.Hammer ThrowMenFinal
5:15 p.m.JavelinMenDecathlon
5:50 p.m.High JumpWomenFinal
5:55 p.m.Triple JumpWomenFinal
6:03 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenSemi-Finals
6:15 p.m.JavelinMenDecathlon
6:19 p.m.100mMenSemi-Finals
6:35 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseWomen1st Round
7:06 p.m.400mWomenFinal
7:15 p.m.400mMenFinal
7:23 p.m.1500mMenDecathlon
7:43 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenFinal
7:52pm100mMenFinal
