Taliyah Brooks will run 100m hurdles: Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Taliyah Brooks returns to action on Tuesday at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. You can watch it live!

Taliyah_Brooks_Texas_Relays_2021
Taliyah Brooks from Asics competing at Texas Relays 2021 in Austin, Texas

American multi-athlete Taliyah Brooks will return to competition on Tuesday when she lines up in a high-quality women’s 100m hurdles field at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Tuesday (6). The meeting is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. Complete starting list.

Brooks told World-Track last week that she was doing well after collapsing and needed to be carted off the track prior to the start of the javelin throw contest during the second day of the women’s heptathlon competition in Eugene, Oregon, last month, and she will be eager to get her season back on track after missing out at securing a place to the Tokyo Games.

READ MORE: Gabbi Cunningham added to USA 100m hurdles team after McNeal’s ban upheld

The 26-year-old who owns a personal best of 12.61 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 19, will take on world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico, American Gabbi Cunningham, Great Britain’s Tiffany Porter, and Cindy Sember, as well as Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Devynne Charlton and Dutch star Nadine Visser.

Camacho-Quinn leads the world with a sizzling 12.32s performance, set in Gainsville, FL, in April, while she has posted a fast 12.38s in her last outing at the Golden Gala meeting in Italy on June 10. The 24-year-old 2016 and 2018 NCAA 100m hurdles champion has five times at 12.50s or faster this season.

Meanwhile, after receiving the call last week to confirm that she has been added to the U.S. women’s sprint hurdles team, Cunningham will refine her preparations to focus now on the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

READ: How to watch, follow 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

The 23-year-old finished fourth at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but was selected to the team after defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal who finished second at the trials, lost her appeal against a five-year ban and is out of the Games.

Meanwhile, Dutch star Nadine Visser, the two-time European Indoor champion, Briton sisters Sember and Porter, the respective silver and bronze medalists behind Visser in Toruń, Poland, in March, and Jamaican Britany Anderson, will also add depth and lots of resistance to the field.

Two-time American indoor champion Sharika Nelvis, Bahamian national record holder Devynne Charlton and the Belarusian European champion Elvira Herman are listed among the starters as well.

