Caterine-Ibarguen-of-Colombia-women-triple-jump
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia in the triple jump at the London 2012 Olympics

Rio Olympic TJ champion Caterine Ibarguen retires at 37

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia, a two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic champion retires from track and field at 37. Ibarguen plans for the future.

Published

Multiple global championships medalist Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia has announced her retirement from track and field, following the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ibarguen, 37, won the Rio 2016 Olympic triple jump title and is a two-time world champion, having captured back-to-back gold medals at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

Her outstanding career was also decorated with silver medals at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and 2017 world championships, as well as a pair of world bronze medals at the 2011 and 2019 events.

READ THIS: Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m

She dominated the triple jump for almost four seasons, tallying a remarkable 34-meeting unbeaten run in finals from November 2012 through June 2016.

Caterine-Ibarguen-of-Colombia-in-the-triple-jump
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia in the women’s triple jump at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Ibarguen who owns a personal best of 15.31 meters and have gone over 15 meters three times in her career, reached her third consecutive Olympic final in Tokyo earlier this month and finished 10th behind Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas who won with a world record leap of 15.67 metres.

The talented all-around jumper started her competitive career as a high jumper in 1999 and even competed in the event at Athens 2004 Olympics.

She has also enjoyed success in the long jump and tried her hands at several other events during an outstanding career.

However, it was the triple jump that brought her the most success.

“I’ve done more than I ever dreamt,” Ibarguen, who won Colombia’s first Olympic track and field gold medal said in a statement on Instagram.

“I am very happy with the opportunities that life has given me to show that it is possible to make dreams come true.

“A chapter ends now, but the great story continues.”

Ibarguen who recently had an athletics stadium named after her in her home town of Apartado, knew that this was going to be her final competitive event and she was already making plans.

She hopes to remain in athletics in an effort to help develop the sport in Colombia.

“My plans run up until Tokyo and to have a good competition so I could retire on a high note,” she was quoted as telling El Pais. “My commitment to my country is until there.

“Afterwards I will keep on working to develop athletics in Colombia.”

