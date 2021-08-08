2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

As we prepare for the start of the post-Olympic track and field schedule, here is the tentative schedule for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting which takes place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on August 20 and 21.

This year’s meeting has already attracted several stars from the Tokyo Games and I am looking forward to seeing some of the rematches as well as finally see some of the battles that didn’t materialize.

Among the athletes already in the book for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic are Olympic champions Athing Mu, Andre de Grasse, Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser, Pedro Pichardo, Sifan Hassan, Lomont Marcell Jacobs, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also set to feature at the meeting is American rising star Sha’Carri Richardson who missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana in June.

The event will start on Friday, August 20 with women’s Distance Night in Eugene, while the main program will take place the following day.

All times below are listed in the Pacific Time zone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DATE: August 20-21, 2021

LOCATION: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

2021 PREFONTAINE CLASSIC SCHEDULE (Pacific Time)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.