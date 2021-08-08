Connect with us

2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times
Neeraj Chopra an instant national icon for India after javelin Olympic gold

Tokyo Olympic men's 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot

Hansle Parchment shares how he almost missed his hurdles semifinal

Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon title

Men's 4x400m Tokyo Olympics relay splits and result
2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

Schedule for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting as several stars from the Tokyo Olympics looks to extend their impressive terms.

Published

As we prepare for the start of the post-Olympic track and field schedule, here is the tentative schedule for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting which takes place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on August 20 and 21.

This year’s meeting has already attracted several stars from the Tokyo Games and I am looking forward to seeing some of the rematches as well as finally see some of the battles that didn’t materialize.

Among the athletes already in the book for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic are Olympic champions Athing Mu, Andre de Grasse, Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser, Pedro Pichardo, Sifan Hassan, Lomont Marcell Jacobs, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Also set to feature at the meeting is American rising star Sha’Carri Richardson who missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana in June.

The event will start on Friday, August 20 with women’s Distance Night in Eugene, while the main program will take place the following day.

All times below are listed in the Pacific Time zone.

DATE: August 20-21, 2021

LOCATION: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

2021 PREFONTAINE CLASSIC SCHEDULE (Pacific Time)

THE TENTATIVE SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. BOLD EVENTS – DIAMOND LEAGUE.

Date/Time TrackField 
Friday 8/20Women’s Distance Night in Eugene   
8:05 PMWelcome & National Anthem   
8:09 PMPreview Program   
8:20 PMWomen800m (North American)  
8:28 PMWomen1500 (North American)  
8:38 PMWomen2-Mile  
8:53 PMWomen800m (World Class)  
9:00 PMOpen Celebration   
9:20 PMWomen5000m  
Saturday 8/21    
12:20 PMWelcome & National Anthem   
12:25 PMPreview Program   
12:40 PMMen Triple Jump (R1-R5)West Outer Runway
12:43 PMWomen Pole VaultEast Outer Runway
12:48 PMMenInternational Mile  
12:57 PMWomen High JumpEast Apron
1:03 PMWomen400m Hurdles  
1:14 PMWomen3000m Steeplechase  
1:30 PMMen100m  
1:37 PMMen800m  
1:42 PMMen Triple Jump (Final 3) 
1:51 PMWomen100m  
1:58 PMMen Shot Put (R1-R5)West Ring
2:02 PMWomen1500m  
2:12 PMWomen200m  
2:21 PMMen2-Mile  
2:36 PMMen200m  
2:40 PMMen Shot Put (Final 3)West Ring
2:50 PMMenBowerman Mile  
