2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

As we prepare for the start of the post-Olympic track and field schedule, here is the tentative schedule for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting which takes place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on August 20 and 21.
This year’s meeting has already attracted several stars from the Tokyo Games and I am looking forward to seeing some of the rematches as well as finally see some of the battles that didn’t materialize.
Among the athletes already in the book for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic are Olympic champions Athing Mu, Andre de Grasse, Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser, Pedro Pichardo, Sifan Hassan, Lomont Marcell Jacobs, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
Also set to feature at the meeting is American rising star Sha’Carri Richardson who missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana in June.
The event will start on Friday, August 20 with women’s Distance Night in Eugene, while the main program will take place the following day.
All times below are listed in the Pacific Time zone.
DATE: August 20-21, 2021
LOCATION: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
2021 PREFONTAINE CLASSIC SCHEDULE (Pacific Time)
THE TENTATIVE SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. BOLD EVENTS – DIAMOND LEAGUE.
Date/Time Track Field Friday 8/20 Women’s Distance Night in Eugene 8:05 PM Welcome & National Anthem 8:09 PM Preview Program 8:20 PM Women 800m (North American) 8:28 PM Women 1500 (North American) 8:38 PM Women 2-Mile 8:53 PM Women 800m (World Class) 9:00 PM Open Celebration 9:20 PM Women 5000m Saturday 8/21 12:20 PM Welcome & National Anthem 12:25 PM Preview Program 12:40 PM Men Triple Jump (R1-R5) West Outer Runway 12:43 PM Women Pole Vault East Outer Runway 12:48 PM Men International Mile 12:57 PM Women High Jump East Apron 1:03 PM Women 400m Hurdles 1:14 PM Women 3000m Steeplechase 1:30 PM Men 100m 1:37 PM Men 800m 1:42 PM Men Triple Jump (Final 3) 1:51 PM Women 100m 1:58 PM Men Shot Put (R1-R5) West Ring 2:02 PM Women 1500m 2:12 PM Women 200m 2:21 PM Men 2-Mile 2:36 PM Men 200m 2:40 PM Men Shot Put (Final 3) West Ring 2:50 PM Men Bowerman Mile