Final points standings: Arkansas sweeps 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams outpowered Florida to sweep the team titles at the conference indoor meet for a third consecutive year at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Saturday (26). Read more: [Video] Abby Steiner shatters American indoor 200m record with 22.09

The No. 1 ranked Razorbacks completed its promising first-day start by going on to claim the men’s title on the final day of competition after totaling 86 points from the allotted 17 scored events. Arkansas, which won the men’s team crowns in 2020 and 2021, was capturing its 25th indoor team title since joining the SEC in 1991, according to the team’s athletics website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finishing second in the points standings was Florida, which tallied 77 points, while third place went to Alabama after scoring 71 points over the two days of action. Rounding out the top five schools in the men’s scoring standings were Kentucky with 64pts and Ole Miss with 59pts.

The power of the Arkansas distance program showed this weekend after that area supplied 41 points in the team’s overall points total. The crew tallied 21 points in the 5,000 on Friday and then added another 20 points in the 3,000m on Saturday. Shocking!

Arkansas tops Florida with late points surge

Meanwhile, the nationally ranked No. 3 Razorbacks took down No. 2 Florida to win the women’s title again this season, continuing their dominance in the SEC. Read more: Final ACC Indoor Championships points standings: Virginia Tech wins men’s crown, Duke and Hokies share the women’s

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arkansas totaled 127.5 points to pull away and defeat pre-championship favorite Florida, and claimed an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor Championship title. It was also the 12th in program history.

The Florida team held the advantage late in the championships, but the Razorbacks rallied to stockpile a stunning 53.5 points from the final three events to overtake the Gators, who scored 97 points to finish second in the meet and just ahead of Kentucky (79).

Completing the top five teams were LSU, which totaled 64 points, and Ole Miss (63.5). Tennessee with 50pts was fifth, followed in the top 10 by Texas A&M (48), Alabama (28), Georgia (23), and Auburn (20).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SEC Indoor Championships Women’s Team Standings

Women [17 out of 17 scored]

1 Arkansas 127.5; 2 Florida 97; 3 Kentucky 79; 4 LSU 64; 5 Ole Miss 63.5; 6 Tennessee 50; 7 Texas A&M 48; 8 Alabama 28; 9 Georgia 23; 10 Auburn 20; 11 Miss State 18; 12 South Carolina 17; 13 Vanderbilt 16; 14 Missouri 11

SEC Indoor Championships Men’s Team Standings

Men [17 out of 17 scored]

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 Arkansas 86; 2 Florida 77; 3 Alabama 71; 4 Kentucky 64; 5 Ole Miss 59; 6 Tennessee 50; 7 Georgia 47; 8 LSU 46; 9 Texas A&M 42; 10 Auburn 33; 10 Missouri 33; 12 South Carolina 30; 13 Miss State 24