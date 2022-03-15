Connect with us

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade, Serbia.

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden wins the men's pole vault

The World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will take place this coming weekend and viewers in the USA can watch all the live television and online streaming coverage across the NBC, CNBC, and Peacock broadcasting networks. The meeting will be held from 18-20 March in Belgrade, Serbia.

Several of the world’s top athletes have already assembled in the Serbian capital for the three-day championships, which will take place in the Stark Arena, the most modern, multipurpose hall for sports, culture, and entertainment. Read more: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 qualification status

2022 World Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 live broadcast and live streaming schedule

DayTime (ET)Network
Friday4:30-8:35 a.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
12:30-4:30 p.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday4:30-7:30 a.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
7-10 a.m.CNBC | STREAM LINK
12-1 p.m.NBC | STREAM LINK
12:30-5:15 p.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
1-4:30 p.m.CNBC | STREAM LINK
Sunday5-8:15 a.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
11:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Peacock | STREAM LINK
12-3 p.m.CNBC | STREAM LINK

Fan the viewers in the UK, you can tune in to BBC coverage. With a UK IP address, fans will be able to watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, who those using the mobile app can also follow the stream. You can also listen to live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Live coverage will get underway on Friday (18) with the women’s and men’s Pentathlon and Heptathlon, respectively at 4:35 am ET, while the women’s 60m heats are the first track event slated for the first session on Day one at 5:15 am ET.

A number of Olympic champions, including Tokyo Games gold medalists Marcell Jacobs (100m), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m), Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m), Yulimar Rojas (triple jump), in addition to Selemon Barega (3000m), Pedro Pichardo (triple jump), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump), Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Damian Warner (heptathlon) – are all down to compete at the first World Athletics Indoor Championships in four years.

Also down to take part in this year’s championships are American world 60m record holder and defending champion in the event, Christian Coleman, as well as European standouts Femke Bol, who will race in the women’s 400m and Polish 60m national record holder and world leader Ewa Swoboda.

Some 10 defending individual champions from Birmingham in 2018 when the last world indoor championships were held, have decided to return to defend their respective titles at Belgrade 2022.

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

