Results: 2022 USATF 15 km Championships; Sisson, Montanez take titles

Selected results from the 2022 USATF 15 km Championships, hosted by the Gate River Run, and again along the streets of Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday morning (5). Olympian Emily Sisson and Nico Montanez recorded victories in the women’s and men’s races. Olympian Galen Rupp only managed to finish 7th in the men’s race, despite getting off to a strong start.

The event, which is the second stop on the USATF Running Circuit, was streamed live on USATF.TV, but race highlights and other event coverage are available to watch on-demand with a +PLUS subscription on USATF.TV.

Sisson entered as the pre-race favorite to win the women’s event and the 10,000m finalist from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, last summer, and she didn’t disappoint after crossing the finish line with her arms raised while recording a time of 47:28, which was just off the American record of 47:00.

Emily Durgin, who ran among the early leaders in the opening km of the race, was unable to stay with Sisson, but held her own throughout the race to finish second with a PB effort of 49:17. The 27-year-old was third in Jacksonville, last year in 49:29. She was also able to improve from her fourth-place performance at the USATF Cross Country Championships in San Diego, CA, in January.

Emily Infeld crossed the finish line in 49:46 for third, just ahead of Sarah Pagano (49.51) and Nell Rojas (49:58).

Meanwhile, the men’s race didn’t quite go according to place for Olympian Galen Rupp after he faded to seventh in 43:31, with Nico Montanez winning the race in 43:09.

Leonard Korir, a finalist in the 10,000m at the world championships in 2019, ran 43:13 to secure second place, just ahead of Hillary Bor, who clocked 43:14. Fourth place went to 2021 USATF Running Circuit champion Abbabiya Simbassa in 43:22.

Galen Rupp took the early pacing duties and ran with lead group for large part of the race, but faded from the lead pack and was only able to hold on for seventh in 43:31, just ahead of Zach Panning, who ran the same time for eighth place.

Results: 2022 USATF 15 km Championships

Women’s Results

1 Emily SISSON USA 47:28:00; 2 Emily DURGIN USA 49:17:00; 3 Emily INFELD USA 49:46:00; 4 Sarah PAGANO USA 49:51:00; 5 Nell ROJAS USA 49:58:00; 6 Annie FRISBIE USA 50:14:00; 7 Jessie CARDIN USA 50:29:00; 8 Lexie THOMPSON USA 50:44:00; 9 Bria WETSCH USA 51:11:00; 10 Tayler TUTTLE USA 51:26:00; 11 Tristin VAN ORD USA 52:04:00; 12 Diane NUKURI USA 52:30:00; 13 Megan LACY USA 52:57:00; 14 Julia GRIFFEY USA 52:59:00; 15 Anna WEST USA 53:00:00

16 Jane MILLER USA 53:58:00; 17 Madison OFFSTEIN USA 54:02:00; 18 Skylar MUSA USA 54:44:00; 19 Megan LAVINS USA 56:41:00; 20 Dianne FISHER USA 56:43:00; 21 Molly CALLAHAN USA 56:57:00; 22 Theresa MCCABE USA 57:34:00; 23 Suzie CLINCHY USA 57:39:00; 24 Amy TOROTORELLO USA 57:44:00

Men’s Results

1 Nico MONTANEZ USA 43:10:00; 2 Leonard KORIR USA 43:14:00; 3 Hillary BOR USA 43:14:00; 4 Abbabiya SIMBASSA USA 43:22:00; 5 Colin BENNIE USA 43:26:00; 6 Futsum ZIENASELLASSIE USA 43:29:00; 7 Galen RUPP USA 43:31:00; 8 Zach PANNING USA 43:32:00; 9 Matthew MCCLINTOCK USA 43:57:00; 10 Jacob THOMSON USA 44:09:00; 11 Eric HAMER USA 44:24:00; 12 Jerrell MOCK USA 44:34:00; 13 Nick HAUGER USA 44:35:00; 14 Andrew COLLEY USA 44:57:00; 15 Parker STINSON USA 45:04:00; 16 Diego ESTRADA USA 45:08:00; 17 Haron LAGAT USA 45:13:00; 18 Mike SAYENKO USA 45:13:00; 19 Kiya DANDENA USA 45:18:00

20 Ian BUTLER USA 45:21:00; 21 John RANERI USA 45:24:00; 22 Kevin LEWIS USA 45:28:00; 23 Josh PARK USA 45:33:00; 24 Jason WEITZEL USA 45:49:00; 25 Joel REICHOW USA 45:51:00; 26 Wilkerson GIVEN USA 45:58:00; 28 Chase WEAVERLING USA 46:02:00; 29 Andy WACKER USA 46:05:00; 30 Stanley Kipkoech KEBENEI USA 46:10:00