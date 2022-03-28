When does the 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour starts?

The 2022 outdoor track and field season is now well upon us, following an exciting memorable indoor campaign that was capped with a number of world record performances at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Serbia, in mid-March.

With the now active season catering to quite a few championship meetings across the globe, including the World Athletics Championships, the European Championships, and the Commonwealth Games, USA Track & Field (USATF) recently released its 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour schedule.

This year’s Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour will begin with a new starting spot on April 9 in Bermuda, where several world-class athletes have already been confirmed to participate. Read more: Americans Mu, Richardson, Lyles and Holloway announced for USATF Bermuda Games

The Tour will close out on September 18 with the USATF Indianapolis Street Games. Track and field fans will enjoy 10 hours of LIVE network broadcasts (plus six on cable), including six hours from the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

More information on entries and events will be released in the near future and available on the USATF.org website.

2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour Schedule and Live TV and Streaming

Here is the full schedule, starting times, and host venues for each of the meetings.