When does the 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour starts?

The 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour schedule starts on April 9 with the Bermuda Games and ends on September 18 with the USATF Indianapolis Street Games.

Published

2022-USATF-Journey-to-Gold-Outdoor-Tour
2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour schedule

The 2022 outdoor track and field season is now well upon us, following an exciting memorable indoor campaign that was capped with a number of world record performances at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Serbia, in mid-March.

With the now active season catering to quite a few championship meetings across the globe, including the World Athletics Championships, the European Championships, and the Commonwealth Games, USA Track & Field (USATF) recently released its 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour schedule.

This year’s Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour will begin with a new starting spot on April 9 in Bermuda, where several world-class athletes have already been confirmed to participate. Read more: Americans Mu, Richardson, Lyles and Holloway announced for USATF Bermuda Games

The Tour will close out on September 18 with the USATF Indianapolis Street Games. Track and field fans will enjoy 10 hours of LIVE network broadcasts (plus six on cable), including six hours from the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

Following the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in June, the tour will close out on 18 September with the USATF Indianapolis Street Games, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Track and field fans will be able to “enjoy 10 hours of LIVE network broadcasts (plus six on cable), including six hours from the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships,” according to the USATF release.

More information on entries and events will be released in the near future and available on the USATF.org website.

2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour Schedule and Live TV and Streaming

Here is the full schedule, starting times, and host venues for each of the meetings.

DateEventSiteBroadcast Information
April 9, 2022
Continental Tour Gold		USATF Bermuda GamesHamilton, BermudaNBC, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
April 16, 2022
Continental Tour Gold		USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC RelaysWalnut, CaliforniaCNBC, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
April 23, 2022Oregon RelaysEugene, OregonLive on USATF.tv
April 28-30, 2022
Continental Tour Silver Label		Drake RelaysDes Moines, IowaLive on USATF.tv
May 6-7, 2022USATF Combined Event ChampionshipsFayetteville, ArkansasLive on USATF.tv
May 19, 2022
Continental Tour Silver Label		USATF Distance ClassicWalnut, CaliforniaLive on USATF.tv
May 21, 2022
Continental Tour Silver label		USATF Throws FestivalTucson, ArizonaLive on USATF.tv
May 27, 2022USATF 10,000m ChampionshipsEugene, OregonLive on USATF.tv
May 28, 2022
World Athletics Diamond League		Nike Prefontaine ClassicEugene, OregonCNBC, 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
NBC, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
June 12, 2022
Continental Tour Gold Label		USATF NYC Grand PrixNew York, New YorkNBC, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
June 24, 20222022 Toyota USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsEugene, OregonCNBC, 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. ET
June 25, 20222022 Toyota USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsEugene, OregonNBC, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
June 26, 20222022 Toyota USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsEugene, OregonNBC, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET USA, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
September 18, 2022USATF Indianapolis Street GamesIndianapolis, IndianaNBC, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

