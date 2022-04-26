Connect with us

2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships results; Lipari, Ciattei take titles

Here are the 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships results from Tuesday (26) with Emily Lipari and Vincent Ciattei taking the women’s and men’s races.

Emily_Lipari_2022_USATF_1_Mile_Road_Championships_results
Emily Lipari wins 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships women's race

DES MOINES, Iowa — The following are the results from the 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships presented by Toyota, which took place on Tuesday (26). Emily Lipari won her third title, while Vincent Ciattei took the men’s race.

In the women’s contest, Lipari continued her fruitful run here in downtown Des Moines after she held off her competitors to secure her third USATF 1 Mile Road Championship title.

The champion started the race strongly and set the early pace with Alex Tuebel sitting right on her shoulders before she eventually used a late kick in the closing meters to outlast the field and win the title in a time of 4:33.

Jen Randall, who picked up her pace in the later part of the race to join Lipari at the front of the pack and pushed her all the way to the tape, finished a half step behind in second place with the same time of 4:33.

Teubel held on for place third in 4:35, while Allie Wilson, who was among the leaders for much of the race, crossed the line fourth in 4:37, and Alycia Cridebring fended off Anna Connor for fifth, with both crossing the line in 4:41.

Ciattei also used a strong finish to seal the men’s contest at the 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, surging ahead with about 100m remain and then held off the chasing pack to break the tape at 4:04.

Paul Ryan was right in his shadows in second place at 4:04, while third place went to Shane Streich in a time of 4:05.

Olympian and 2017 champ Clayton Murphy ended fourth in a time of 4:05 with Josh Yeager crossing at 4:05 for fifth place and Willy Fink grabbed sixth with a time of 4:06.

2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships results

Men Results

  1. Vincent Ciattei 4:04
  2. Paul Ryan 4:04
  3. Shane Streich 4:05
  4. Clayton Murphy 4:05
  5. Josh Yeager 4:05
  6. Willy Fink 4:06
  7. Luca Chatham 4:06
  8. Diego Zarate 4:07
  9. Nate Sloan 4:07
  10. Bryce Richards 4:07

Women Results

  1. Emily Lipari 4:33
  2. Jen Randall 4:33
  3. Alexina Teubel 4:35
  4. Allie Wilson 4:37
  5. Alycia Cridebring 4:41
  6. Anna Connor 4:41
  7. Emily Richards 4:45
  8. Lauren Berman 4:47
  9. Karisa Nelson 4:51
  10. Katie Follett 4:59

