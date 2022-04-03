How to watch the Barcelona half marathon 2022, HAJ Hannover Marathon and more?

It’s a busy weekend of roading running and you don’t want to miss any of it. This Sunday is the Barcelona Half Marathon 2022 and it will be available to online via YouTube which you can watch live here.

Also streaming live online are the Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2022 and the Madrid Half Marathon 2022 and the Manchester Marathon 2022 and the HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022.

All these meeting events will be streaming live and you can follow the coverage online as well as keep up with the latest results updates and track your favorite runners.

To watch the HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022, you can watch the live stream via the nrd.de website. The HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022, is part of a World Athletics label road race series.

To stream the Barcelona Half Marathon 2022 this Sunday morning, please watch the live stream here. The event is a part of the World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite events.

To watch the Manchester Marathon 2022 click to watch the live stream here

The Madrid Half Marathon 2022 is a part of the World Athletics Label Road Races and you can watch the live stream and follow Download Madrid Half Marathon App iOS for live streaming here

For live streaming and updates of the Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2022, which is part of the World Athletics Elite label road races, you can watch the live stream on YouTube or stream the action live on the Leichtatletik website

Also don’t miss the 2022 Poznan Half Marathon 2022, which takes place in Poland on Sunday morning. Live streaming coverage will be on YouTube and you watch all the action online. Click the link to watch the live streaming here.