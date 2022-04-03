Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Barcelona half marathon 2022, HAJ Hannover Marathon and more?

Watch live World Athletics road race series online this weekend, as several events take place on Sunday (3). You can follow all the half marathon and marathon races.

Published

marathon-running-evening-half-marathon-running
Watch live World Athletics road running series

It’s a busy weekend of roading running and you don’t want to miss any of it. This Sunday is the Barcelona Half Marathon 2022 and it will be available to online via YouTube which you can watch live here.

Also streaming live online are the Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2022 and the Madrid Half Marathon 2022 and the Manchester Marathon 2022 and the HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022.

All these meeting events will be streaming live and you can follow the coverage online as well as keep up with the latest results updates and track your favorite runners.

ALSO PLEASE READ MORE: How to watch the Paris Marathon 2022?

To watch the HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022, you can watch the live stream via the nrd.de website. The HAJ Hannover Marathon 2022, is part of a World Athletics label road race series.

To stream the Barcelona Half Marathon 2022 this Sunday morning, please watch the live stream here. The event is a part of the World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite events.

To watch the Manchester Marathon 2022 click to watch the live stream here

The Madrid Half Marathon 2022 is a part of the World Athletics Label Road Races and you can watch the live stream and follow Download Madrid Half Marathon App iOS for live streaming here

For live streaming and updates of the Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2022, which is part of the World Athletics Elite label road races, you can watch the live stream on YouTube or stream the action live on the Leichtatletik website

Also don’t miss the 2022 Poznan Half Marathon 2022, which takes place in Poland on Sunday morning. Live streaming coverage will be on YouTube and you watch all the action online. Click the link to watch the live streaming here.

In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement