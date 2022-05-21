Compiled results from the 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting which took place on Saturday, 21 May. The meeting is the second stop in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and middle distant runner Keely Hodgkinson were among the highlighted performers for the home supporters on a day when several world-leading performances were produced.

Asher-Smith returned to Diamond League action on a winning note after the world 200m champion opened her 2022 campaign over the 100m with a victory against a solid field, posting 11.11 seconds to beat Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson who ran 11.12 secs.

Hodgkinson, meanwhile, recovered from a quad problem that ended her indoor season prior to her competing at the World Indoor Championships, to secure the women’s 800m title in Birmingham this weekend.

The 20-year-old dominated the event with a quality time of 1:58.63 and then said she is now looking forward to traveling to the USA to race at next week’s Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon —the track that will host this summer World Athletics Championships in July.

2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting Results

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: -0.2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Aaron BROWN CAN 10.13

2 Yohan BLAKE JAM 10.18

3 Jerome BLAKE CAN 10.2

4 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 10.24

5 Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE GBR 10.31

6 Adam GEMILI GBR 10.38

7 Reece PRESCOD GBR 10.65

Trayvon BROMELL USA DQ

Zharnel HUGHES GBR DQ

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Matthew HUDSON-SMITH GBR 45.32

2 Bryce DEADMON USA 45.51

3 Kahmari MONTGOMERY USA 45.52

4 Vernon NORWOOD USA 45.53

5 Isaac MAKWALA BOT 45.98

6 Liemarvin BONEVACIA NED 46.37

7 Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON GBR 46.49

8 Wilbert LONDON USA 46.89

9 Jochem DOBBER NED 47.61

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Marco AROP CAN 1:45.41

2 Benjamin ROBERT FRA 1:46.22

3 Bryce HOPPEL USA 1:46.33

4 Jake WIGHTMAN GBR 1:46.39

5 Patryk DOBEK POL 1:46.63

6 Wyclife KINYAMAL KEN 1:46.64

7 Clayton MURPHY USA 1:47.23

8 Daniel ROWDEN GBR 1:47.29

9 Peter BOL AUS 1:47.59

10 Mariano GARCÍA ESP 1:48.77

Erik SOWINSKI USA DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Abel KIPSANG KEN 3:35.15

2 Mohamed KATIR ESP 3:35.62

3 Oliver HOARE AUS 3:35.76

4 Michał ROZMYS POL 3:35.86

5 Josh KERR GBR 3:35.92

6 Adel MECHAAL ESP 3:35.93

7 Charles GRETHEN LUX 3:37.00

8 Matthew STONIER GBR 3:37.25

9 George BEAMISH NZL 3:37.45

10 Ignacio FONTES ESP 3:37.66

11 Matthew RAMSDEN AUS 3:39.65

12 Baptiste MISCHLER FRA 3:39.94

13 George MILLS GBR 3:42.33

14 Stewart MCSWEYN AUS 3:44.14

15 Charles Cheboi SIMOTWO KEN 3:44.82

Piers COPELAND GBR DNF

Erik SOWINSKI USA DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Final, Wind: +0.2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Hansle PARCHMENT JAM 13.09

2 Omar MCLEOD JAM 13.17

3 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 13.32

4 Damian CZYKIER POL 13.32

5 Andrew POZZI GBR 13.39

6 Aurel MANGA FRA 13.61

7 David KING GBR 13.64

8 Wellington ZAZA LBR 13.81

9 Cameron FILLERY GBR 13.90

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Django LOVETT CAN 2.28

2 Gianmarco TAMBERI ITA 2.25

3 Norbert KOBIELSKI POL 2.25

4 Shelby MCEWEN USA 2.22

5 Loïc GASCH SUI 2.18

6 Joel CLARKE-KHAN GBR 2.18

6 Hamish KERR NZL 2.18

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Kristjan ČEH SLO 71.27

2 Andrius GUDŽIUS LTU 66.4

3 Daniel STÅHL SWE 65.97

4 Lukas WEIßHAIDINGER AUT 65.14

5 Matthew DENNY AUS 64.15

6 Nicholas PERCY GBR 63.03

7 Robert URBANEK POL 61.06

8 Simon PETTERSSON SWE 56.82

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: -0.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Dina ASHER-SMITH GBR 11.11

2 Shericka JACKSON JAM 11.12

3 Daryll NEITA GBR 11.14

4 Mikiah BRISCO USA 11.25

5 Gabrielle THOMAS USA 11.31

6 Destiny SMITH-BARNETT USA 11.35

7 Cambrea STURGIS USA 11.35

8 Anthonique STRACHAN BAH 11.41

9 Ajla DEL PONTE SUI 11.72

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Keely HODGKINSON GBR 1:58.63

2 Renelle LAMOTE FRA 1:59.53

3 Natoya GOULE JAM 2:00.13

4 Sage HURTA USA 2:00.48

5 Alexandra BELL GBR 2:00.67

6 Christina HERING GER 2:00.82

7 Lindsey BUTTERWORTH CAN 2:01.20

8 Louise SHANAHAN IRL 2:01.35

9 Gaia SABBATINI ITA 2:01.38

10 Katharina TROST GER 2:01.80

Agata KOŁAKOWSKA POL DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Laura MUIR GBR 4:02.81

2 Jessica HULL AUS 4:03.42

3 Winny CHEBET KEN 4:05.56

4 Ciara MAGEEAN IRL 4:05.70

5 Jemma REEKIE GBR 4:07.01

6 Marta PÉREZ ESP 4:07.93

7 Cory Ann MCGEE USA 4:08.26

8 Katie SNOWDEN GBR 4:08.33

9 Elise VANDERELST BEL 4:09.30

10 Kristiina MÄKI CZE 4:13.83

11 Sarah HEALY IRL 4:15.97

Ellie SANFORD AUS DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Dawit SEYAUM ETH 14:47.55

2 Hawi FEYSA ETH 14:48.94

3 Fantu WORKU ETH 14:49.64

4 Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR 14:51.38

5 Hanna KLEIN GER 14:51.71

6 Jessica JUDD GBR 14:57.19

7 Sarah LAHTI SWE 15:04.87

8 Carla GALLARDO ESP 15:10.62

9 Sara BENFARES GER 15:25.74

10 Rose DAVIES AUS 15:28.47

11 Marta GARCÍA ESP 15:28.55

12 Isobel BATT-DOYLE AUS 15:29.05

13 Viktória WAGNER-GYÜRKÉS HUN 15:32.17

14 Cristina RUIZ ESP 15:34.49

15 Verity OCKENDEN GBR 15:45.04

Nadia BATTOCLETTI ITA DNF

Sarah BILLINGS AUS DNF

Calli THACKERY GBR DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Dalilah MUHAMMAD USA 54.54

2 Viktoriya TKACHUK UKR 55.25

3 Anna RYZHYKOVA UKR 55.37

4 Lina NIELSEN GBR 55.4

5 Gianna WOODRUFF PAN 55.43

6 Jessie KNIGHT GBR 55.5

7 Janieve RUSSELL JAM 56.21

8 Jessica TURNER GBR 57.43

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Sandi MORRIS USA 4.73

2 Katerina STEFANIDI GRE 4.65

2 Tina ŠUTEJ SLO 4.65

4 Sophie COOK GBR 4.45

5 Emily GROVE USA 4.45

6 Nikoleta KYRIAKOPOULOU GRE 4.45

7 Katie NAGEOTTE USA 4.3

Holly BRADSHAW GBR NM

Michaela MEIJER SWE NM

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Malaika MIHAMBO GER 7.09 0

2 Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK UKR 6.66 0.8

3 Lorraine UGEN GBR 6.65 1.4

4 Jazmin SAWYERS GBR 6.6 1.6

5 Ivana VULETA SRB 6.54 0.5

6 Kendell WILLIAMS USA 6.47 2.3

7 Khaddi SAGNIA SWE 6.46 0

8 Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON GBR 6.41 2.2

Kendell WILLIAMS USA 6.35 -1.2

Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON GBR 6.24 1.5

Diamond Discipline – GW

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Valarie ALLMAN USA 67.85

2 Sandra PERKOVIĆ CRO 67.26

3 Laulauga TAUSAGA USA 60.8

4 Melina ROBERT-MICHON FRA 59.96

5 Marija TOLJ CRO 59.55

6 Liliana CÁ POR 58.34

7 Jade LALLY GBR 57.9

8 Kirsty LAW GBR 55.35

National Events – F

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: -0.5

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jeremiah AZU GBR 10.19

2 Aaron BROWN CAN 10.23

3 Sam GORDON GBR 10.44

4 Adam THOMAS GBR 10.45

5 Taymir BURNET NED 10.47

6 Brendon RODNEY CAN 10.47

7 Xavi MO-AJOK NED 10.49

8 Joris VAN GOOL NED 10.58

9 Dewi HAMMOND GBR 10.63

National Events – F

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Joseph BRIER GBR 46.21

2 Kevin METZGER GBR 46.55

3 Ben HIGGINS GBR 46.59

4 Lewis DAVEY GBR 46.62

5 Cameron CHALMERS GBR 46.69

6 Rabah YOUSIF GBR 47.62

7 Lee THOMPSON GBR 47.65

8 Efekemo OKORO GBR 48.04

Jamal RHODEN-STEVENS GBR DQ

National Events – F

Men’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ben PATTISON GBR 1:49.21

2 Jamie WEBB GBR 1:49.92

3 Kyle LANGFORD GBR 1:49.94

4 Luke MCCANN IRL 1:50.43

5 Rocco ZAMAN-BROWNE GBR 1:50.45

6 Archie DAVIS GBR 1:50.81

7 Guy LEARMONTH GBR 1:51.43

8 Daniel HOWELLS GBR 1:51.72

9 Thomas RANDOLPH GBR 1:54.56

Luca BIGG GBR DNF

National Events – F

Men’s 3000mSC

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 William BATTERSHILL GBR 8:36.56

2 Daniel JARVIS GBR 8:37.58

3 Ieuan THOMAS GBR 8:56.75

4 Ben THOMAS GBR 9:04.23

5 George PHILLIPS GBR 9:18.28

6 Alex ALSTON GBR 9:29.64

Mark PEARCE GBR DNF

National Events – F

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: +0.3

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Gabrielle THOMAS USA 11.27

2 Khamica BINGHAM CAN 11.28

3 Mikiah BRISCO USA 11.29

4 Imani LANSIQUOT GBR 11.43

5 Hannah BRIER GBR 11.52

6 Kristal AWUAH GBR 11.6

7 Bianca WILLIAMS GBR 11.61

8 Desiree HENRY GBR 11.62

9 Alisha REES GBR 11.64

National Events – F

Women’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Zoey CLARK GBR 51.88

2 Ama PIPI GBR 52.57

3 Yemi Mary JOHN GBR 53.04

4 Lily BECKFORD GBR 53.46

5 Hannah WILLIAMS GBR 53.72

6 Amy HILLYARD GBR 54.31

7 Carys MCAULAY GBR 54.35

National Events – F

Women’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Isabelle BOFFEY GBR 2:01.30

2 Abigail IVES GBR 2:01.88

3 Ellie BAKER GBR 2:02.14

4 Jenny SELMAN GBR 2:03.02

5 Brooke FELDMEIER USA 2:03.77

6 Iris DOWNES GBR 2:04.63

7 Jill CHERRY GBR 2:04.98

8 Georgie HARTIGAN IRL 2:05.11

9 Sabrina SINHA GBR 2:07.65

Jessica TAPPIN GBR DNF