The 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships will continue with another loaded schedule evening session on Day 3 on Wednesday (6) and you can watch the live stream on the eurovisionsports.tv for free worldwide.

Another 11 finals are slated to take place in the evening session today, including the 200m and 400m dashes, and you can follow the action with the order of events schedule, the start lists, and the event start times, from the information listed below.

After a very lively second day of competition on Tuesday in Jerusalem, Israel, where 11 gold medals were handed out and several championships record eclipsed, fans can brace themselves for more spirited performances in the evening session in both the track and the field competitions.

Action in the evening session at the Givat Ram Stadium will begin at 10:00 am ET with the resumption of the Decathlon, while the first final is the Hammer Throw for boys at 11:05 am ET.

The first track event will be the 200m semi-finals at 11:30, followed by the 400m finals at 11:52 for the boys and 12:07 pm ET for the girls.

The third day schedule will close out the Decathlon 400m race, while the last final on the day is at 1:15 pm –the girls’ 3000m run Final.

2022 European Athletics U18 Championships Day 3 order of events

Start Time Event

10:00 High Jump Men Group A Decathlon M

10:00 High Jump Men Group B Decathlon M

11:05 Hammer Throw (5kg) Men Final

11:10 Medley Relay Men Round 1 Re-run

11:10 Pole Vault Men Final

11:30 200m Men Semi-Final 1/2

11:37 200m Men Semi-Final 2/2

11:52 400m Men Final

12:07 400m Women Final

12:15 High Jump Women Final

12:25 1500m Men Final

12:35 1500m Women Final

12:50 200m Women Final

12:55 Javelin Throw (700g) Men Final

13:00 200m Men Final

13:15 3000m Women Final

13:37 400m Men Heat 1/4 Decathlon M

13:43 400m Men Heat 2/4 Decathlon M

13:49 400m Men Heat 3/4 Decathlon M

13:55 400m Men Heat 4/4 Decathlon M