You can watch a live stream of the press conference for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 on Saturday morning (30) on the World Athletics YouTube channel. The official start of the championships is on Monday, 1 August.

How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 press conference?

Fans around the world will be able to watch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel and it is also available for the journalists who can’t attend in person.

What: World Athletics/LOC press conference

When: 11:00 am local time (GMT-5), or 12:00 pm ET, on Saturday 30 July 2022

Where: Field of play, Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium

Who will attend the press conference:

Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President

Ramiro Varela, President of the organizing committee

Athletes who will attend the press conference:

Mine de Klerk, RSA (shot put and discus throw) Mattia Furlani, ITA (long jump and high jump) Erwan Konate, FRA (long jump) Natalia Linares, COL (long jump) Letsile Tebogo, BOT (100m)

The press conference is open to accredited media for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

I absolutely can’t wait to see some of the world’s best juniors in action at the seven-day championships. Some of these athletes competed with the seniors at the World Athletes Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, including Letsile Tebogo, who set a new World U20 record at Hayward Field.

Mattia Furlani of Italy was one of the top performers at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem at the start of this month.

World Athletics