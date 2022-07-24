Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway wins the gold in the Men's 5000m Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway dominated the men’s 5000m final to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on Sunday (24). Read more: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay wins tactical women’s 5000m – World Championships 2022

After losing the 1500m title earlier in the week, Ingebrigtsen promised to make up for what he described as an embarrassing moment after his defeat in the 1500m and he delivered impressively coming back to stop the clock at 3:09.24 to win his first world title.

“It feels amazing. I felt really good today but at the same time, 5k is very, very tough,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I won it and I needed it.”

The Norwegian, 21, finished ahead of Kenya’s Jacob Krop, who took the silver in 13:09.98 and Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo came home for the bronze in 13:10.20. 

Luis Grijalva of Guatemala also had a promising performance, finishing in the highest ever place for his country at the World Championships, after taking fourth with a season-best of 13:10.44.

5000 METRES MEN’S FINAL RESULT – WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1NORJakob INGEBRIGTSEN13:09.24
2KENJacob KROP13:09.98
3UGAOscar CHELIMO13:10.20 SB
4GUALuis GRIJALVA13:10.44 SB
5CANMohammed AHMED13:10.46
6USAGrant FISHER13:11.65
7KENNicholas KIPKORIR13:11.97
8ETHYomif KEJELCHA13:12.09
9UGAJoshua CHEPTEGEI13:13.12
10KENDaniel Simiu EBENYO13:16.64
11USAAbdihamid NUR13:18.05
12ETHSelemon BAREGA13:19.62
13ETHMuktar EDRIS13:24.67
14GBRMarc SCOTT13:41.04
15GERSam PARSONS13:45.89
