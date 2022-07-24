Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway dominated the men’s 5000m final to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on Sunday (24). Read more: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay wins tactical women’s 5000m – World Championships 2022
After losing the 1500m title earlier in the week, Ingebrigtsen promised to make up for what he described as an embarrassing moment after his defeat in the 1500m and he delivered impressively coming back to stop the clock at 3:09.24 to win his first world title.
“It feels amazing. I felt really good today but at the same time, 5k is very, very tough,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I won it and I needed it.”
The Norwegian, 21, finished ahead of Kenya’s Jacob Krop, who took the silver in 13:09.98 and Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo came home for the bronze in 13:10.20.
Luis Grijalva of Guatemala also had a promising performance, finishing in the highest ever place for his country at the World Championships, after taking fourth with a season-best of 13:10.44.
5000 METRES MEN’S FINAL RESULT – WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|1
|NOR
|Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN
|13:09.24
|2
|KEN
|Jacob KROP
|13:09.98
|3
|UGA
|Oscar CHELIMO
|13:10.20 SB
|4
|GUA
|Luis GRIJALVA
|13:10.44 SB
|5
|CAN
|Mohammed AHMED
|13:10.46
|6
|USA
|Grant FISHER
|13:11.65
|7
|KEN
|Nicholas KIPKORIR
|13:11.97
|8
|ETH
|Yomif KEJELCHA
|13:12.09
|9
|UGA
|Joshua CHEPTEGEI
|13:13.12
|10
|KEN
|Daniel Simiu EBENYO
|13:16.64
|11
|USA
|Abdihamid NUR
|13:18.05
|12
|ETH
|Selemon BAREGA
|13:19.62
|13
|ETH
|Muktar EDRIS
|13:24.67
|14
|GBR
|Marc SCOTT
|13:41.04
|15
|GER
|Sam PARSONS
|13:45.89