Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway dominated the men's 5000m final to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on Sunday (24).

After losing the 1500m title earlier in the week, Ingebrigtsen promised to make up for what he described as an embarrassing moment after his defeat in the 1500m and he delivered impressively coming back to stop the clock at 3:09.24 to win his first world title.

“It feels amazing. I felt really good today but at the same time, 5k is very, very tough,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I won it and I needed it.”

The Norwegian, 21, finished ahead of Kenya’s Jacob Krop, who took the silver in 13:09.98 and Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo came home for the bronze in 13:10.20.

Luis Grijalva of Guatemala also had a promising performance, finishing in the highest ever place for his country at the World Championships, after taking fourth with a season-best of 13:10.44.

5000 METRES MEN’S FINAL RESULT – WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 NOR Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 13:09.24 2 KEN Jacob KROP 13:09.98 3 UGA Oscar CHELIMO 13:10.20 SB 4 GUA Luis GRIJALVA 13:10.44 SB 5 CAN Mohammed AHMED 13:10.46 6 USA Grant FISHER 13:11.65 7 KEN Nicholas KIPKORIR 13:11.97 8 ETH Yomif KEJELCHA 13:12.09 9 UGA Joshua CHEPTEGEI 13:13.12 10 KEN Daniel Simiu EBENYO 13:16.64 11 USA Abdihamid NUR 13:18.05 12 ETH Selemon BAREGA 13:19.62 13 ETH Muktar EDRIS 13:24.67 14 GBR Marc SCOTT 13:41.04 15 GER Sam PARSONS 13:45.89