(July 30) — World 200 meters champion Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100 meters in 11.13 seconds at the 33° Meeting Internazionale Sport e Solidarieta – 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger meeting in Italy on Saturday.

Jackson, who blasted to the second-fastest time ever at 21.45 seconds to win the women’s 200m title at the World Athletics Championships 2022heri in Eugene, Oregon, this month, comfortably finished ahead of her Jamaican compatriots, but she fell short of the 11.03 meeting record, set by countrymate and the Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in 2021.

On Saturday, Jamaican athletes populated the top five final places with second place going to Olympian Natasha Morrison who clocked 11.31 secs, while third went to Shokoria Wallace in a time of 11.36.

Jackson, who withdrew from the Jamaican team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, is set to race again at the Silesia Wanda Diamond League meeting in Poland on 6 August.

The 28-year-old is also entered for the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Grand Prix in Hungary on August 8 and Monaco Diamond League 2022 meeting two days later.

Athlete Country Mark Wind

SHERICKA Jackson JAM 11.13 -0.2

MORRISON Natasha JAM 11.31 -0.2

WALLACE Shokoria JAM 11.36 -0.2

CAMERON Kasheika JAM 11.73 -0.2

BERTON Aurora ITA 11.74 -0.1

BELLINAZZI Giorgia ITA 11.81 -0.1

SLOLEY Krystal JAM 11.85 -0.2

BALLIN Azzurra ITA 12.73 -0.1

SCHIPPERS Dafne NED DNS