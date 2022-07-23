USA's Twanisha Terry crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x100m relay final at the World Athletics Championships 2022
The United States stunned Jamaica to win the women’s 4×100 meters relay gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after clocking a world-leading 41.14 seconds to fend off a fast finish from Shericka Jackson.

The quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, and Twanisha Terry got the better of a star-studded Jamaican team that had to settle for the silver medal in 41.18 secs. Read more: USA dominates men’s 4x400m heats with 2:58.96 – World Athletics Championships 2022

Germany finished with the bronze medal with a time of 42.03 secs.

In the men’s race, meanwhile, Canada stunned the USA men to take the gold medal after Andre De Grasse held off Marvin Bracy on the anchor leg to win the gold medal in a world-leading time of 37.48 seconds.

The United States ran 37.55 secs for second place with the bronze medal going to Great Britain & NI with 37.83.

4X100 METRES RELAY WOMEN’S RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARK
1USAUnited States

Melissa JEFFERSON
Abby STEINER
Jenna PRANDINI
Twanisha TERRY		41.14 WL
2JAMJamaica

Kemba NELSON
Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
Shericka JACKSON		41.18 SB
3GERGermany

Tatjana PINTO
Alexandra BURGHARDT
Gina LÜCKENKEMPER
Rebekka HAASE		42.03 SB
4NGRNigeria

Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL
Favour OFILI
Rosemary CHUKWUMA
Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA		42.22 AR
5ESPSpain

Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS
Jaël BESTUÉ
Paula SEVILLA
Maria Isabel PÉREZ		42.58 NR
6GBRGreat Britain & NI

Asha PHILIP
Imani LANSIQUOT
Dina ASHER-SMITH
Daryll NEITA		42.75
7SUISwitzerland

Géraldine FREY
Mujinga KAMBUNDJI
Salomé KORA
Ajla DEL PONTE		42.81
8ITAItaly

Zaynab DOSSO
Dalia KADDARI
Anna BONGIORNI
Vittoria FONTANA		42.92

4X100 METRES RELAY MEN’S RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARK
1CANCanada

Aaron BROWN
Jerome BLAKE
Brendon RODNEY
Andre DE GRASSE		37.48 WL
2USAUnited States

Christian COLEMAN
Noah LYLES
Elijah HALL
Marvin BRACY		37.55 SB
3GBRGreat Britain & NI

Jona EFOLOKO
Zharnel HUGHES
Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE
Reece PRESCOD		37.83 SB
4JAMJamaica

Ackeem BLAKE
Yohan BLAKE
Oblique SEVILLE
Jelani WALKER		38.06 SB
5GHAGhana

Sean SAFO-ANTWI
Benjamin AZAMATI
Joseph ODURO MANU
Joseph Paul AMOAH		38.07 NR
6RSASouth Africa

Emile ERASMUS
Gift LEOTLELA
Clarence MUNYAI
Akani SIMBINE		38.10 SB
7BRABrazil

Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO
Felipe BARDI
Derick SILVA
Erik CARDOSO		38.25 SB
FRAFrance

Méba Mickaël ZEZE
Pablo MATEO
Ryan ZEZE
Jimmy VICAUT		DQ

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

