The United States stunned Jamaica to win the women’s 4×100 meters relay gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after clocking a world-leading 41.14 seconds to fend off a fast finish from Shericka Jackson.

The quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, and Twanisha Terry got the better of a star-studded Jamaican team that had to settle for the silver medal in 41.18 secs. Read more: USA dominates men’s 4x400m heats with 2:58.96 – World Athletics Championships 2022

Germany finished with the bronze medal with a time of 42.03 secs.

In the men’s race, meanwhile, Canada stunned the USA men to take the gold medal after Andre De Grasse held off Marvin Bracy on the anchor leg to win the gold medal in a world-leading time of 37.48 seconds.

The United States ran 37.55 secs for second place with the bronze medal going to Great Britain & NI with 37.83.

4X100 METRES RELAY WOMEN’S RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK 1 USA United States



Melissa JEFFERSON

Abby STEINER

Jenna PRANDINI

Twanisha TERRY 41.14 WL 2 JAM Jamaica



Kemba NELSON

Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH

Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE

Shericka JACKSON 41.18 SB 3 GER Germany



Tatjana PINTO

Alexandra BURGHARDT

Gina LÜCKENKEMPER

Rebekka HAASE 42.03 SB 4 NGR Nigeria



Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL

Favour OFILI

Rosemary CHUKWUMA

Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 42.22 AR 5 ESP Spain



Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS

Jaël BESTUÉ

Paula SEVILLA

Maria Isabel PÉREZ 42.58 NR 6 GBR Great Britain & NI



Asha PHILIP

Imani LANSIQUOT

Dina ASHER-SMITH

Daryll NEITA 42.75 7 SUI Switzerland



Géraldine FREY

Mujinga KAMBUNDJI

Salomé KORA

Ajla DEL PONTE 42.81 8 ITA Italy



Zaynab DOSSO

Dalia KADDARI

Anna BONGIORNI

Vittoria FONTANA 42.92

4X100 METRES RELAY MEN’S RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK 1 CAN Canada



Aaron BROWN

Jerome BLAKE

Brendon RODNEY

Andre DE GRASSE 37.48 WL 2 USA United States



Christian COLEMAN

Noah LYLES

Elijah HALL

Marvin BRACY 37.55 SB 3 GBR Great Britain & NI



Jona EFOLOKO

Zharnel HUGHES

Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE

Reece PRESCOD 37.83 SB 4 JAM Jamaica



Ackeem BLAKE

Yohan BLAKE

Oblique SEVILLE

Jelani WALKER 38.06 SB 5 GHA Ghana



Sean SAFO-ANTWI

Benjamin AZAMATI

Joseph ODURO MANU

Joseph Paul AMOAH 38.07 NR 6 RSA South Africa



Emile ERASMUS

Gift LEOTLELA

Clarence MUNYAI

Akani SIMBINE 38.10 SB 7 BRA Brazil



Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO

Felipe BARDI

Derick SILVA

Erik CARDOSO 38.25 SB FRA France



Méba Mickaël ZEZE

Pablo MATEO

Ryan ZEZE

Jimmy VICAUT DQ

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images