The United States stunned Jamaica to win the women’s 4×100 meters relay gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 after clocking a world-leading 41.14 seconds to fend off a fast finish from Shericka Jackson.
The quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini, and Twanisha Terry got the better of a star-studded Jamaican team that had to settle for the silver medal in 41.18 secs.
Germany finished with the bronze medal with a time of 42.03 secs.
In the men’s race, meanwhile, Canada stunned the USA men to take the gold medal after Andre De Grasse held off Marvin Bracy on the anchor leg to win the gold medal in a world-leading time of 37.48 seconds.
The United States ran 37.55 secs for second place with the bronze medal going to Great Britain & NI with 37.83.Embed from Getty Images
4X100 METRES RELAY WOMEN’S RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|1
|USA
|United States
Melissa JEFFERSON
Abby STEINER
Jenna PRANDINI
Twanisha TERRY
|41.14 WL
|2
|JAM
|Jamaica
Kemba NELSON
Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
Shericka JACKSON
|41.18 SB
|3
|GER
|Germany
Tatjana PINTO
Alexandra BURGHARDT
Gina LÜCKENKEMPER
Rebekka HAASE
|42.03 SB
|4
|NGR
|Nigeria
Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL
Favour OFILI
Rosemary CHUKWUMA
Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|42.22 AR
|5
|ESP
|Spain
Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS
Jaël BESTUÉ
Paula SEVILLA
Maria Isabel PÉREZ
|42.58 NR
|6
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI
Asha PHILIP
Imani LANSIQUOT
Dina ASHER-SMITH
Daryll NEITA
|42.75
|7
|SUI
|Switzerland
Géraldine FREY
Mujinga KAMBUNDJI
Salomé KORA
Ajla DEL PONTE
|42.81
|8
|ITA
|Italy
Zaynab DOSSO
Dalia KADDARI
Anna BONGIORNI
Vittoria FONTANA
|42.92
4X100 METRES RELAY MEN’S RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|1
|CAN
|Canada
Aaron BROWN
Jerome BLAKE
Brendon RODNEY
Andre DE GRASSE
|37.48 WL
|2
|USA
|United States
Christian COLEMAN
Noah LYLES
Elijah HALL
Marvin BRACY
|37.55 SB
|3
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI
Jona EFOLOKO
Zharnel HUGHES
Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE
Reece PRESCOD
|37.83 SB
|4
|JAM
|Jamaica
Ackeem BLAKE
Yohan BLAKE
Oblique SEVILLE
Jelani WALKER
|38.06 SB
|5
|GHA
|Ghana
Sean SAFO-ANTWI
Benjamin AZAMATI
Joseph ODURO MANU
Joseph Paul AMOAH
|38.07 NR
|6
|RSA
|South Africa
Emile ERASMUS
Gift LEOTLELA
Clarence MUNYAI
Akani SIMBINE
|38.10 SB
|7
|BRA
|Brazil
Rodrigo DO NASCIMENTO
Felipe BARDI
Derick SILVA
Erik CARDOSO
|38.25 SB
|FRA
|France
Méba Mickaël ZEZE
Pablo MATEO
Ryan ZEZE
Jimmy VICAUT
|DQ
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images