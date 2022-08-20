Day 2 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships will continue here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday (20) and you can watch live streaming on YouTube for free! A link will be provided. Also, the following is. the order of event schedule for today. Follow all the live results and updates here

Action on Saturday’s second day will start at 6:30 am with the women’s and men’s 20,000m Walk finals with USA and Guatemalan athletes starting as the favorites to win the top medals. These are the only two events taking place in the morning session today before the competition heats up, especially on the track in the afternoon session.

Live streaming coverage on Day 2 will get underway at 4:00 pm, while there are 16 finals slated for today. The men’s Hammer and women’s Pole Vault finals will get the afternoon session rolling at 3:00 pm, with the men’s High Jump final schedule for a 4:30 pm start.

The first event on the track are the semi-final races of the women’s 100m, which will see world silver medalist Shericka Jackson in action. The finals of both the men’s and women’s 100m will also take place on Day 2, along with the women’s and men’s 400m, 800m, sprint hurdles, and the 4x400m mixed relay.

NACAC Senior Championships 2022 Order of Events – Day 2

NACAC- Day 2, AM – MORNING SESSION

Women 20000m Walk Finals 6:30 AM

Men 20000m Walk Finals 6:30 AM

NACAC- Day 2, PM – AFTERNOON SESSION

Men Hammer Finals 3:00 PM

Women Pole Vault Finals 3:00 PM

Men High Jump Finals 4:30 PM

Women 100 Meters Prelims 4:30 PM

Men 100 Meters Prelims 4:50 PM

Women 800 Meters Finals 5:10 PM

Men 800 Meters Finals 5:20 PM

Women 100m Hurdles Finals 5:40 PM

Men 110m Hurdles Finals 5:55 PM

Men Javelin Finals 6:00 PM

Women 400 Meters Finals 6:15 PM

Men 400 Meters Finals 6:25 PM

Women Long Jump Finals 7:00 PM

Men 5000 Meters Finals 6:45 PM

Women 10000 Meters Finals 7:15 PM

Women 100 Meters Finals 8:00 PM

Men 100 Meters Finals 8:10 PM

Mixed X 400 Mixed Relay Finals 8:20 PM