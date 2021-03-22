How To Follow FSU Relays 2021 Live Results And Schedule: March 25-26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The college schedule and how to follow live results of the FSU Relays 2021, which takes place at Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla., on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26.

Which Teams Are Participating At FSU Relays 2021?

The invited college teams joining the host for this year’s meeting are Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, USF, UNF, Liberty, and Tennessee.

College events will begin on Thursday with the pole vault competition at 4:00 pm ET. The long jump contests will take place an hour later at 5:00, followed by the shot put battles at 6:00.

Track events at the FSU Relays 2021 will begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday night with the 200m before the women’s and men’s 5000m runs get going at 9:00 pm and 9:20 pm, respectively.

Friday’s action will get underway at 11:00 am with the hammer throw, while the high jump is scheduled for Noon and the triple jump contests down for 2:00 pm.

Competition on the track begins at 1:00 with the men’s 110m hurdles, followed by the women’s 100m hurdles. The 800m races will follow at 1:25 before the exciting 4x100m relay races take center stage.

Other track events slated for Friday’s second and final day are the 400m races, the 2000m steeplechase, 100m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, and 4x400m relays, which will close out this year’s meeting at 4:40 pm.

All events contested at this year FSU Relays 2021 will see the men going off first and then the women, except for the 5000m, which scheduled the women first. For a complete schedule: College Meet Information.

No High Schools Competing This Year

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic, the FSU Relays 2021 will not be hosting athletes from the high school, Seminoles’ head Coach Bob Braman revealed earlier.

Fans can follow live results and updates at the PrimeTime Timing Service. We will be providing an updated link on our homepage as well as on our results page once it becomes available.