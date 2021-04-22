Drake Relays 2021: Day 1 Heat Sheet, Schedule, Watch Live

The heat sheets and schedule for Thursday’s Day 1 at the 2021 Drake Relays, as several high schoolers begin the competition. For the first time in history, Drake Relays supporters can watch live streaming coverage of the high school division. This was made possible by the joint partnership between Mediacom, RunnerSpace.com, and USATF, and the organizers were absolutely delighted to provide family and fans with the opportunity to see some of the nation’s best young talents on show.

Spectators will be allowed to attend the 2021 Drake Relays, but seating will be limited and everyone attending must continue to follow all the proper COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Click Here For Thursday’s Heat Sheet

“We are so grateful for these broadcasts and livestreams, and especially for the opportunity for parents and families of our high school competitors to watch live from home or a mobile device,” Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays said early this month. “None of this would be possible without the tremendous collaboration and generosity of Mediacom, RunnerSpace.com, USA Track & Field, and NBC Sports.”

On Thursday, the high school athletes will bow into action at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET and the live broadcast will be available for all to follow. The action will begin with the 800m Medley Relay for girls and followed by the girls’ 3000m run at 10:13 am. The 3200m run for boys will get going at 10:28 am.

The 4x100m heats for girls will take place at 10:43 am with the girls’ category going off at 11:01. Also on the list of events slated for the first day are the boys and girls’ 4x800m relay finals, the 4x200m relays. as well as the open races for the 100m, 400m, 800m, sprint relays, and the 400m Wheelchair.

University athletes will also grace the track on Thursday for the Distance Carnival with the women’s and men’s 800m and 1500m (unseeded) races on the schedule, as well as the 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m and 10,000m runs.

April 22 , 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Central

Livestream on RunnerSpace.com

Simultaneous broadcast on Mediacom channel MC22

Thursday Morning, April 22, 2021

9:00 a.m. 800m Medley HS, Girls, Final

9:13 a.m. 3000m Run HS, Girls, Final

9:28 a.m. 3200m Run HS, Boys, Final

9:43 a.m. 4 X 100m HS, Girls, Prelims

10:01 a.m. 4 X 100m HS, Boys, Prelims

10:19 a.m. 4 X 800m HS, Girls, Final

10:33 a.m. 4 X 800m HS, Boys, Final

10:47 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Girls, Final

11:02 a.m. Shuttle Hurdle HS, Boys, Final

11:17 a.m. 100m HS, Girls, Final

11:27 a.m. 100m HS, Boys, Final

11:37 a.m. 1600m Medley HS, Boys, Final

11:56 a.m. 400m HS, Girls, Final

12:02 p.m. 400m HS, Boys, Final

12:07 p.m. OFFICIALS BREAK

Field Events

9:30 a.m. High Jump HS, Girls, Final

9:30 a.m. Discus HS, Girls, Final

10:00 a.m. Shot Put HS, Boys, Final

10:00 a.m. Long Jump HS , Boys, Final

Thursday Afternoon, April 22, 2021

1:00 p.m. 400m Wheelchair HS, Coed, Final

1:05 p.m. 4 x 200m HS, Girls, Final

1:18 p.m. 4 x 200m HS, Boys, Final

1:31 p.m. 100m Hurdles HS, Girls, Final

1:46 p.m. 110m Hurdles HS, Boys, Final

2:01 p.m. 800m HS, Girls, Final

2:08 p.m. 800m HS, Boys, Final

2:14 p.m. 400m Hurdles HS, Girls, Final

2:21 p.m. 400m Hurdles HS, Boys, Final

2:27 p.m. 1500m HS, Girls, Final

2:33 p.m. 1600m HS, Boys, Final

2:39 p.m. 4 X 100m HS, Girls, Final

2:44 p.m. 4 X 100m HS, Boys, Final

2:49 p.m. 4 X 400m HS, Girls, Final

3:07 p.m. 4 X 400m HS, Boys, Final

3:23 p.m. 4 X 100m MS, Girls, Final

3:40 p.m. 4 X 100m MS, Boys, Final

3:58 p.m. HIGH SCHOOL EVENTS CONCLUDE*

Field Events

1:00 p.m. HIgh Jump HS, Boys, Final

1:00 p.m. Discus HS, Boys, Final

1:30 p.m. Shot Put HS, Girls, Final

1:30 p.m. Long Jump HS, Girls, Final

Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Distance Carnival

6:00 p.m. 800m (Unseeded) UD, Women, Final

6:08 p.m. 800m (Unseeded) UD, Men, Final

6:16 p.m. 1500m (Unseeded) UD, Women, Final

6:28 p.m. 1500m (Unseeded) UD, Men, Final

6:38 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase UD, Women, Final

6:52 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase UD, Men, Final

7:03 p.m. 5000m (Unseeded) UD, Women, Final

7:25 p.m. 5000m (Seeded) UD, Women, Final

7:45 p.m. 5000m (Unseeded) UD, Men, Final

8:05 p.m. 5000m (Seeded) UD, Men, Final

8:22 p.m. 10,000m UD, Women, Final

9:02 p.m. 10,000m UD, Men, Final