Day 3 Points standings: KC, Edwin Allen lead at Champs 2021

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen continue to lead the points standings at the end of Day Three on Thursday at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Champs 2021.

On the boys’ side overnight leader KC continues to head the pack, but the gap between themselves and the rest of the field has closed with Jamaica College (JC) now coming into its own.

At the end of the third day at the National Stadium, KC leads the standings with 133 points after 17 contested finals, while JC, which started the day in 4th place moved up the rankings to second with 124.5. Calabar High, which is third with 80pts, with St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) sitting fourth on 70 and St. Jago High on 56 rounding out the top five teams.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen High continues to set the pace on the girls’ side. The defending champions, who held a 12 points advantage over St. Jago entering the third day on Thursday, closed out the day on 184 points after 23 scored events.

Fellow title chaser St. Jago High closed out the day on 158pts in second place with Hydel High sitting in third place with 132pts. Holmwood Technical with 63.5pts and Wolmer’s Girls 45 completing the top five.

Champs 2021 will continue on Friday with another packed schedule and you can follow all the action live online.

Boys Points Standings

1) Kingston College 133

2) Jamaica College 124.50

3) Calabar High 80

4) St. Elizabeth Technical 70

5) St. Jago High 56

6) Edwin Allen High 34

7) Wolmer’s Boys School 23.50

8) Excelsior High 22

9) Maggotty High 11

10) Bellefield High 9

11) Vere Technical 8

12) St. George’s College 7

13) Cornwall College 7

14) Petersfield High 7

15) Clarendon College 6

16) Muschett High 5

17) St. Catherine High 5

18) Port Antonio High 4

19) Hydel High 3

19) Rhodes Hall High 3

20) Rusea’s High 2

21) Lacovia High 2

22) Oberlin High 1

Girls Points Standings

1) Edwin Allen High 184

2) St Jago High 158

3) Hydel High 132

4) Holmwood Technical 63.50

5) Wolmer’s Girls, School 45

6) St Catherine High 44

7) Vere Technical 39

8) Rusea’s High 27

9) Excelsior High 21.50

10) Clarendon College 15

11) Alpha Academy 14.50

12) St Mary High 14

13) St Elizabeth Technical 13

13) Camperdown High 13

15) The Queen’s School 10

16) Mount Alvernia High 9

17) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

18) Immaculate Conception 6

19) Alphansus Davis High 5

19) Petersfield High 5

21) Merl Grove High 4.50

22) Campion College 4

22) Glengoffe High 4

24) Manchester High 3.50

25) St Andrew High 2.50

26) Maggotty High 2

27) Steer Town Academy 1