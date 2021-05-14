Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Day 3 Points standings: KC, Edwin Allen lead at Champs 2021

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen continue to lead the points standings at the end of Day Three on Thursday at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Champs 2021.

Published

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen continue to lead the points standings at the end of Day Three on Thursday at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Champs 2021.

On the boys’ side overnight leader KC continues to head the pack, but the gap between themselves and the rest of the field has closed with Jamaica College (JC) now coming into its own.

How To Watch And Listen Champs 2021 LIVE! – Also Live Results Link Included. Don’t miss the action!!

At the end of the third day at the National Stadium, KC leads the standings with 133 points after 17 contested finals, while JC, which started the day in 4th place moved up the rankings to second with 124.5. Calabar High, which is third with 80pts, with St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) sitting fourth on 70 and St. Jago High on 56 rounding out the top five teams.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen High continues to set the pace on the girls’ side. The defending champions, who held a 12 points advantage over St. Jago entering the third day on Thursday, closed out the day on 184 points after 23 scored events.

Fellow title chaser St. Jago High closed out the day on 158pts in second place with Hydel High sitting in third place with 132pts. Holmwood Technical with 63.5pts and Wolmer’s Girls 45 completing the top five.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Champs 2021 will continue on Friday with another packed schedule and you can follow all the action live online.

Boys Points Standings

1) Kingston College 133
2) Jamaica College 124.50
3) Calabar High 80
4) St. Elizabeth Technical 70
5) St. Jago High 56
6) Edwin Allen High 34
7) Wolmer’s Boys School 23.50
8) Excelsior High 22
9) Maggotty High 11
10) Bellefield High 9
11) Vere Technical 8
12) St. George’s College 7
13) Cornwall College 7
14) Petersfield High 7
15) Clarendon College 6
16) Muschett High 5
17) St. Catherine High 5
18) Port Antonio High 4
19) Hydel High 3
19) Rhodes Hall High 3
20) Rusea’s High 2
21) Lacovia High 2
22) Oberlin High 1

Girls Points Standings

1) Edwin Allen High 184
2) St Jago High 158
3) Hydel High 132
4) Holmwood Technical 63.50
5) Wolmer’s Girls, School 45
6) St Catherine High 44
7) Vere Technical 39
8) Rusea’s High 27
9) Excelsior High 21.50
10) Clarendon College 15
11) Alpha Academy 14.50
12) St Mary High 14
13) St Elizabeth Technical 13
13) Camperdown High 13
15) The Queen’s School 10
16) Mount Alvernia High 9
17) Herbert Morrison Technical 7
18) Immaculate Conception 6
19) Alphansus Davis High 5
19) Petersfield High 5
21) Merl Grove High 4.50
22) Campion College 4
22) Glengoffe High 4
24) Manchester High 3.50
25) St Andrew High 2.50
26) Maggotty High 2
27) Steer Town Academy 1

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

World-Track Polls

Predicted most outstanding college athletes this outdoor season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More News

Terrance_Laird_LSU_SEC_Championships

Main News

Laird, Boling, Clark advanced in SEC Outdoor Championships 200m

Terrance Laird and Tamara Clark began their quest to win respective 2021 SEC Championships sprint doubles this weekend after winning their 200m heats.

11 hours ago

You May Also Like

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008