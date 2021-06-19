Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Bromell v Gatlin, Kerley v Baker: Men's 100m heats at US Olympic trials
Advertisement

Main News

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

Main News

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

Main News

Sha'Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Main News

Cherry, Norman Advanced in 400m, watch U.S. Olympic trials live!

Main News

Bromell v Gatlin, Kerley v Baker: Men’s 100m heats at US Olympic trials

Watch as Trayvon Bromell takes on Justin Gatlin and Fred Kerley vs Ronnie Baker in the men’s 100m heats at the 2021 US Olympic trials on June 19.

Published

Trayvon_Bromell_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix
2021 USATF Grand Prix: Trayvon Bromell Wins the 100 Meter over Noah Lyles: Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

World leader Trayvon Bromell and multiple global championships medalist Justin Gatlin, will line up against each other in the first round of the men’s 100m on Day two at the 2021 US Olympic Trials here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (19). Fred Kerley will start from heat four against Ronnie Baker.

Bromell Starts Olympic Hunt

Bromell, who enters the trials as the quickest man over the the 100m in 2021 with a time of 9.77 seconds, will begin his search for Olympic glory when he starts in heat three on Saturday. The World Indoor 60m champion from 2016 has been in great form this season and he comes in as undoubtedly the man to beat.

Live streaming coverage on Saturday will be here LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET with the NBC coverage slated for 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET. For the full results please visit here

Gatlin, who will start from lane one in the same heat, heads into the championships with a season’s best of 9.98s. Although the 39-year-old has not been as aggressive this term, the 2004 Olympic champion usually shows up for the big occasions, so as long as he’s healthy, Gatlin will always be a factor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on 400m specialist Kerley to see if his decision to step down in distance will be fruitful. The world 400m bronze medalist has opted to side-step the one lap event in favor of the 100m after some impressive performances this season, including a pair of sub-10 seconds clockings.

Kerley v Baker In Early Olympic Trials Showdown

Kerley will start in heat 4 against Ronnie Baker, a man many believe has the potential to upstage Bromell in Eugene. World 200m champion Noah Lyles is also entered in this heat.

Baker heads into the US Olympic Trials as the fifth fastest man in the world in 2021, behind four other Americans, including Kerley, but he is expected to put it all together this weekend and land one of this top three spots to Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another Olympic hopeful, Isiah Young will start in heat one against Kenny Bednarek and Cravon Gillespie.

Elsewhere, Georgia star Matthew Boling will start in heat 3 where he will face Kyree King, Marvin Bracy-Williams, and Jaylen Slade.

Boling, Lance Lang of Kentucky, Bryan Henderson from Sam Houston State, Purdue’s Marcellus Moore and Oregon’s Micah Williams are the NCAA standouts facing the starter today in the men’s 100m heats.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Cambrea Sturgis wins at the 2021 NCAA championship Cambrea Sturgis wins at the 2021 NCAA championship

Main News

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

An early clash between Sha'Carri Richardson and Cambrea Sturgis is set to highlight the 100m semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday.

8 mins ago
Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials

Main News

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

Watch live streaming coverage of Day Two at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday, June 19 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon....

4 hours ago
Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021 Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson ran the day's fastest time to advance in the women's 100m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Richardson ran...

13 hours ago
Ryan-Crouser-breaks-shot-put-world-record Ryan-Crouser-breaks-shot-put-world-record

Main News

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser smashed the world shot put record at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, on Friday (18). He threw 23.37m.

13 hours ago