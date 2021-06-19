Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Sha'Carri Richardson runs wind-aided 10.64 in 100m semifinals at US Trials
Advertisement

Main News

Taliyah Brooks, Harrison advanced in 100m hurdles at US trials

Main News

Wayde van Niekerk runs 44.56 in season opener in Madrid

Main News

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

Main News

Bromell v Gatlin, Kerley v Baker: Men's 100m heats at US Olympic trials

Main News

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

Main News

Sha’Carri Richardson runs wind-aided 10.64 in 100m semifinals at US Trials

Sha’Carri Richardson ran a wind-assisted 10.64 seconds to dominate her semi-final heat of the women’s 100m at the 2021 US Olympic trials Saturday.

Published

Sha’Carri_Richardson_USATF_Golden_Games
Sha’Carri Richardson after winning the 100m at the 2021 USATF Golden Games

“Don’t play with me! shouted Sha’Carri Richardson as she crossed the finishing line to win her 100 meters semi-final heat in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds (2.6m/s) at the 2021 US Olympic trials here at Hayward Field in Eugene, on Saturday (19).

In a statement performance from one of the fastest women of all time, Richardson recovered from a slow start to cover the field midway through the race before starting her celebrations with about 20 meters remaining.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After covering the field inside the first 80m, the 21-year-old opened her arms and pointed at the clock as she eased across the line comfortably ahead of her competition and clearly has a lot more left in the tank.

Daniels also secured a place in the final after she took second place behind Richardson with a time of 10.84, while Jenna Prandini ran10.96 for third and Kayla White grabbed a spot in the final as well with 10.98.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the meantime, there was drama in the second semi-final heat after a tearful Aleia Hobbs was thrown out of the race for a false start.

Hobbs entered the US Olympic trials as one of the top sprinters in the world this season and was hoping to make her first Olympic team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, she was left in tears sitting with her head in her lap in the corner behind the starters.

Javianne Oliver went on the win the heat at the second time of asking in 10.83s (2.5m/s). Gabby Thomas who initially thought that she would have been the one disqualified from the race after she had left the blocks, recovered from another slow start to take second place in 10.95 with English Gardner taking third in 10.96.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NCAA double sprint champion Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T could only managed a fifth place finish in semi-final one with 11.05 and did not advance.

The other collegiate athletes, Twanisha Terry who represented USC recently, ran 11.04 and Maia McCoy of Tennessee clocked 11.16 in their semis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They also didn’t advance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taliyah_Brooks_2021_Texas_Relays Taliyah_Brooks_2021_Texas_Relays

Main News

Taliyah Brooks, Harrison advanced in 100m hurdles at US trials

Keni Harrison, Taliyah Brooks, and Anna Cockrell advanced in the women's 100m hurdles at the 2021 US Olympic trials Saturday. Watch live stream!

50 mins ago
Cambrea Sturgis wins at the 2021 NCAA championship Cambrea Sturgis wins at the 2021 NCAA championship

Main News

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

An early clash between Sha'Carri Richardson and Cambrea Sturgis is set to highlight the 100m semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday.

9 hours ago
Trayvon_Bromell_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix Trayvon_Bromell_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix

Main News

Bromell v Gatlin, Kerley v Baker: Men’s 100m heats at US Olympic trials

Watch as Trayvon Bromell takes on Justin Gatlin and Fred Kerley vs Ronnie Baker in the men's 100m heats at the 2021 US Olympic...

12 hours ago
Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials

Main News

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

Watch live streaming coverage of Day Two at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday, June 19 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon....

14 hours ago