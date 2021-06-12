How to watch 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix Watford

It’s another big weekend of track and field coverage and fans can stay up-to-date with all the online webcasts on their mobile devices, laptops, or any streaming device with internet access. It’s track and field on TV today. The 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix series makes its next stop in Watford and you can watch the live streaming broadcast provided by RunJumpThrow.com on Saturday, June 12.

Viewers in the United States and Canada will have exclusive access to the action via RunnerSpace.com with their RunnerSpace +PLUS Subscription. All other viewers will need to visit RunJumpThrow.com to watch live. Webcast and on-demand videos can be accessed from here, while if you do not have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, you can grab one by signing up here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The live streaming webcast and broadcast is slated to start at 12:15 pm ET on Saturday and you will not want to miss any of the action.

The 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix meeting in Watford will feature some of the best middle-distance athletes in the country as they are set to compete over the 800m and 1500m with the incentive listed as up to £12,000 in prizes.

Athletes competing in the under-17 and under-20 category, as well as the seniors, will race in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m. See the below schedule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For a complete list of entries and featured athletes please visit the meeting website here.

Who Will Compete At 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix Watford?

Men’s 1500m: Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Men’s 5000m: Age Groups: U20, Senior

Men’s 800m: Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Women’s 1500m: Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Women’s 800m: Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Women’s 5000m: Age Groups: U20, Senior