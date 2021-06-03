How to watch European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials

The 2021 European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials will take place at the University of Birmingham track on Saturday, June 5, and you can watch live streaming coverage of this event online and on any streaming devices.

Live broadcast from Birmingham, England will be available at RunJumpThrow.com – while RunnerSpace.com will have exclusive coverage for viewers in the USA and Canadian via +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com.

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting is Briton legend Mo Farah, who returns to the track, following his dominating performances at world championships and Olympic Games.

Farah, the 5000m and 10,000m champion at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, as well as a six-time gold medalist at the world championships, will compete in the men’s 10,000m at the meeting on Saturday, where he’s set to take on some of Europe’s finest runners in the event.

Farah, who stepped away from the track to concentrate on road running, wants to contest the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, but is in need of the qualifying standard since he has not competed in the event since winning the world championships gold medal in London in 2017. He has apparently been preparing for the race in Arizona, USA.

“The European 10,000m Cup is one of the most prestigious and long-running fixtures on the European calendar,” European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said. “This year’s event will have an even greater significance as it also serves as an excellent opportunity for athletes aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.”

The organizers were delighted to have staging of the British Olympic trials and European 10,000m Cup, following the cancellation of the Night of the 10,000m PBs at Highgate in London this year.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the University of Birmingham to bring the Müller British Athletics 10,000m Championships and the European 10,000m Cup to Birmingham,” Katie Brazier, competitions and events director at British Athletics said.

“Following consultation with athletes and coaches, as well as other key stakeholders, it is fantastic news that we can host a Covid-19 secure environment for this summer’s event. So, our thanks to the University of Birmingham for their cooperation during conversations over the last few weeks.”

The track events broadcast is expected to begin at 12:30pm Eastern.

The webcast and on-demand videos for the entirity of the event will only be available with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription (sign up here).

