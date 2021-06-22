EUGENE, Ore. — As the 2021 USA Olympic track and field trials take a brief two-day break, here is a list of all the winners so far. A total of 18 individual winners have had their say already in the hunt for tickets to the trip for the Tokyo Games after the first four days at the championships. For a complete list of the top three finishers, click here.

Eight women and 10 men champions were crowned, including the winners of the men’s and women’s 100m and 400m, as well as the men’s 800m. We also witness a world record in the men’s Shot Put where Ryan Crouser registered a mark of 23.37m to break a long-standing record by Randy Barnes and also set a national record.

The men’s Hammer Throw competition also produced a national record performance as the in-form Rudy Winkler threw 82.71m to break Lance Deal’s 1996 previous American record of 82.52m. He also took down Jud Logan’s meet record of 80.12m, set in 1992.

Other winners at the 2021 USA Olympic track and field trials after four days were Sha’Carri Richardson who ran 10.86 seconds to take the women’s 100m title, Trayvon Bromell secured the men’s crown with 9.80s, while Quanera Hayes captured the women’s 400m in 49.78, and Michael Norman finished atop of the men’s race with 44.07.

The shock at the trials thus far came in the men’s 800m where world champion and American record holder Donavan Brazier failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after he finished last in the final. Clayton Murphy won the event with a world-leading time of 1:43.17, while Elle Purrier St. Pierre dominated the women’s 1500m on her way to set a meet record and personal best time of 3:58.03.

WOMEN’S WINNERS

Sha’Carri Richardson 10.86 Women’s 100m Final

Quanera Hayes 49.78 SB Women’s 400m Final

Elle Purrier St. Pierre 3:58.03 MR PB – Women’s 1500m Final

Elise Cranny 15:27.81 SB Women’s 5000m Final

Keni Harrison 12.47 SB Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Vashti Cunningham 1.96m Women’s High Jump Final

Keturah Orji Atlanta 14.52 MR Women’s Triple Jump Final

Valarie Allman 69.92m Women’s Discus Throw Final

MEN’S WINNERS

Trayvon Bromell 9.80 Men’s 100m Final

Michael Norman 44.07 SB Men’s 400m Final

Clayton Murphy 1:43.17 WL Men’s 800m Final

Woody Kincaid 27:53.62 Men’s 10,000m Final

Chris Nilsen 5.90 Men’s Pole Vault Final

Will Claye 17.21 SB Men’s Triple Jump Final

Ryan Crouser 23.37m WR NR Men’s Shot Put Final

Rudy Winkler 82.71m NR MR Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Curtis Thompson 82.78 SB Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Garrett Scantling 8647 PB Men’s Decathlon Overall