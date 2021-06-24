Connect with us

How to Watch Day 7 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
Watch Gabby Thomas workout session before Olympic trials

Allyson Felix chasing 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 200m title?

How to watch the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials live!

Winners at the 2021 USA Olympic track and field trials

Sha'Carri Richardson withdraws from 200m at U.S. Olympic trials

Watch live streaming coverage of Day 7 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com, Thursday (24). Live results also available.

Cole_Hocker_Oregon_Hayward_Premiere
Cole Hocker of Oregon competing at the Hayward Premiere: Photo by Pat Holleran

EUGENE, Ore. — The 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will resume today, Thursday, June 24, after a two-day break, and here is how you can watch and follow the schedule on Day 7. Action on the day will start at 1:25 p.m. PT / 4:25 p.m. ET with the men’s qualifying competition of the hammer throw. Track events will start at 6:04 p.m. PT / 9:04 p.m. ET.

There are two finals slated for Thursday’s seventh day, the women’s shot put at 11:00 p.m. ET and the finals of the women’s 3000m Steeplechase at 11:47 p.m. ET. NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com will have the live television broadcast, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET until midnight ET, with the steeplechase final closing out the evening.

The women’s shot put qualifying round will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, before there is a break in competition until the women’s pole vault qualifying round at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Reigning Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta and Brittney Reese, the silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Games, headline the starters in the women’s long jump qualifying round, which starts at 8:45 p.m. ET, while Allyson Felix, Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, and Cambrea Sturgis will all start in the women’s 200m heats, which get underway at 9:31 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu, the NCAA champion in the 400m, will begin her hunt for a place on the Olympic team in the women’s 800m when she starts in heat two of the event. Chanelle Price, Brenda Martinez, Ajee’ Wilson, Sabrina Southerland, Raevyn Rogers, and Kate Grace will all start in the event as well.

World silver medalist Rai Benjamin will race in heat two of the men’s 400m hurdles, while NCAA champion Sean Burrell will run in heat three, while Kenny Selmon, Amere Lattin, and USC’s Cameron Samuel will also face the starter.

Also on Day 7 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Thursday, Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz, Craig Engels, and NCAA Championships titleholder Cole Hocker of Oregon, will begin their hunt for a spot on the Olympic team in the 1500m. Ben Blankenship, Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse, and Vincent Ciattei are also in the field.

Watch Day 7 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Track and field fans can watch the coverage on Peacock streaming, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. | Here is the full schedule of events

Day 7 – Thursday, June 24, 2021
1:25 p.m.Hammer ThrowWomenQualifying
1:30 p.m.Shot PutWomenQualifying
5:00 p.m.Pole VaultWomenQualifying
5:45 p.m.Long JumpWomenQualifying
6:04 p.m.1500mMen1st Round
6:31 p.m.200mWomen1st Round
7:00 p.m.800mWomen1st Round
7:05 p.m.Discus ThrowMenQualifying
7:32 p.m.400m HurdlesMen1st Round
8:00 p.m.Shot PutWomenFinal
8:04 p.m.5000mMen1st Round
8:47 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseWomenFinal
