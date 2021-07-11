Connect with us

Asher-Smith pulls out of Gateshead Diamond League
Valerie Adams wins, Nowicki beats Fajdek at 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival

Daniel Stahl improves WL to 71.40m in Bottnaryd

Where to watch and follow the Sacramento Sunset Tour meeting

Watch Miller-Uibo beat Fraser-Pryce in Monaco

Gabby Thomas focusing on staying sharp for the Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrew from the British Grand Prix Diamond League meeting in Gateshead due to a minor hamstring injury the organizers said.

Published

Dina-Asher-Smith-Great-Britain_Gateshead
Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain wins the women's 100m at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Gateshead

World champion Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of Tuesday’s British Grand Prix Diamond League meeting in Gateshead due to a minor injury, BBC Sports is reporting on Sunday.

Asher-Smith was slated to feature in the women’s 200m against Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, but withdrew from the event as a precaution with a tight hamstring.

“With the Olympic Games so close she does not want to risk anything,” the Gateshead Diamond League Meeting organisers confirmed in a statement this weekend.

The world champion from Doha 2019 is one of the favorites to win the 200m gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer, and she said her decision to pull out of the meeting was to prevent any serious injuries.

The 25-year-old was hoping to use Tuesday’s meeting as her final competitive preparation ahead of the Olympics before flying to Japan.

Asher-Smith tweeted: “As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!

“I’m sorry to those who were hoping to see me run this week but I’m looking forward to making you all proud in a few weeks time.”

This now means Jodie Williams and Beth Dobbin will be the two British starters in the race that also includes Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, Americans Tamara Clark and Dezerea Bryant, as well as Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison.

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games start on 23 July, with track and field competitions scheduled to begin on July 30.

