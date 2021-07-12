How you can watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

LONDON — Some of the world’s best athletes will lineup again on the Wanda Diamond League circuit at the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix meeting in Gateshead on Tuesday and you can watch and follow all the action live online. Tuesday’s meet is the seventh stop on the 2021 Wanda Diamond League Tour and I am expecting another day of high-quality performances.

Where to watch and follow 2021 Muller British Grand Prix meeting

For the fans viewing from the United States, you can watch the live streaming on Peacock TV Premium, with those subscribed to Comcast Xfinity high speed internet having free access to the action. Competition on Tuesday will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET with field events, such as the men’s triple jump and high contests. Running events will start at 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles. This meet will also be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page. Follow the live results here: Schedule, entry lists and results

U.S. Olympic Trials winner and world leader Trayvon Bromell will headline a strong men’s 100m field that also includes Canadian Andre De Grasse, and American Fred Kerley. Bromell will be hoping to bounce back from his first defeat of the season in Monaco last week. Jamaican double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will lead a solid women’s 200m field, despite world champion Dina Asher-Smith withdrawing due to a minor injury.

Elsewhere, British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson will test her fitness level at the Olympic Stadium in London. The world champion who is slowly making her way back after an Achilles injury, will compete in the women’s long jump against world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany and Olympic bronze medalist Ivana Spanovic of Serbia.

Please also keep an eye on the women’s 400m hurdles where Dutch and European star Femke Bol will resume her rivalry with American Shamier Little. Bol has won the previous two meetings against the US athlete this season and needed to break 53 seconds to take the win on both occasions.

The 2021 Muller British Grand Prix meeting in Gateshead is the final 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting before the Tokyo Olympic Games which starts on July 23.

The event will stage 14 Diamond League disciplines – the 200m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, pole vault and long jump for women, and the 100m, 800m, 3000m, 110m hurdles, high jump, triple jump and javelin for men.