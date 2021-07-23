Connect with us

How to watch and follow the Sound Running Sunset Tour meet
Tonea Marshall for LSU in the 100m hurdles
Tonea Marshall of LSU after the 100m hurdles

How to watch and follow the Sound Running Sunset Tour meet

The Sound Running Sunset Tour is part of the 2021 American Track League series and you can watch it live on FloTrack on Sunday, July 25.

Published

The 2021 American Track League will continue this weekend with the Sound Running – Sunset Tour at the Cougar Athletic Stadium in Azusa, CA, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on FloTrack. Follow all the live results and updates here.

The event, which will take place at Azusa Pacific University on Sunday, July 25, will be the last in the series before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 track and field schedule begins next week. The meeting which is open to fans, will get underway at 6:00 pm PT, but the games are open at 5:30 pm.

Among the highlighted athletes down to compete at the meet are Jasmine Todd, Tonea Marshall, and Morolake Akinosun.

READ MORE: Arizona Blockburger twins, Johnnie, Alyssa transfer to USC for 2021-22 season

Collegiate star Marshall will race for the first time since finishing sixth at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month when she lines up in the women’s 100m hurdles. The American who owns the second-fastest time in the world this year at 12.44 seconds will take on fellow countrywomen Sharika Nelvis and Tia Jones.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn leads the world with a blistering time of 12.32 seconds. She will be one of the favorites to win gold in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, world indoor 60m hurdles silver medalist Jarret Eaton of USA headlines the men’s 110m hurdles field, with teammates Michael Dickson, Isaiah Moore, Amere Lattin and Max Hairston also included in the field.

In the sprints, USA’s Akinosun will start as the favorite to win the women’s 100m where she is set to take on compatriots Britany Brown, Tamari Davis and Gabby Farquharson.

On the men’s side, Jamaica’s Jazeel Murphy and Americans Kendal Williams and Josephus Lyles will hunt the 100m and 200m sprint double. Khahamari Montgomery and Kyree King will also line up in the 200m.

Others down to compete at the Sound Running – Sunset Tour meeting this weekend are Sara Vaughn, Drew Windle, Festus Lagat, Emily Infeld, Abbey Cooper, Allie Ostrander and Hassan Mead.

