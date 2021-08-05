Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Carl Lewis says USA men's 4x100m 'look worse than AAU kids'
Advertisement

Main News

Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men's 4x100m final

Main News

Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women's 4x100m final

Main News

Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online

Main News

Olympic Games-Wojciech Nowicki adds to Poland success with hammer gold

Main News

Olympic Games-Andre De Grasse fulfills his potential with Olympic men's 200m gold
Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor 4x100 baton exchange at Tokyo 2020
Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor baton exchange in the 4x100m at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Carl Lewis says USA men’s 4x100m ‘look worse than AAU kids’

Carl Lewis calls the performance of the USA men’s 4x100m relay team “embarrassment, and completely unacceptable” after it failed to qualify for the final.

Published

Eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Carl Lewis has slammed Team USA men’s 4×100 meters relay team following its failure to qualifier for the final of the event on Thursday, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The quartet of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, and Cravon Gillespie was expected to sail through the semifinal heat, but that didn’t happen.

Watch Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jkfWCBev0E

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A poor baton exchange between Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker resulted in Team USA losing ground on the leaders and then the situation got even more embarrassing when Gillespie was unable to hold on for a top-three safe spot.

READ MORE: Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men’s 4x100m final

The 2019 world champions faded to sixth place in their qualifying heat behind China, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Ghana, in that order.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a post on Twitter, Lewis outlined a few of the reasons he thought the team did not qualify for the medal race, revealing that the outcome was “completely unacceptable” and the team “look worse than the AAU kids.”

Cravon-Gillespie-Team-USA-4x100
Cravon Gillespie of Team USA 4×100 relay looks on after failing to make final

“The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” the American sprint legend tweeted. “The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership.

MORE: Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women’s 4x100m final

“It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite having some of the world’s best sprinters, the U.S. hasn’t won a gold medal in the men’s 4×100 at the Olympics since 2000, which was during the Maurice Greene era.

Mark Lewis Great Britain held off Greene in 2004 and then the Usain Bolt dominance started in 2008 and ran through 2016.

With Bolt now out of the picture, this was the Olympics for Team USA to finally return to the top, but the wait will continue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m honestly kind of mad, not at these guys, they did what they could do,” Bromell said. “I did what I can do. I can really just speak for myself in a sense.

“Like I said, these guys did their job, I did what I could do. On the first leg, it just — it’s really some BS for real, to be honest with you.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Jamaica-4x100-relay-tokyo-2020 Jamaica-4x100-relay-tokyo-2020

Main News

Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men’s 4x100m final

Jamaica runs 37.82 to qualify as the fastest in the men's 4x100m relay, but the USA will not be in the final at the...

13 hours ago
Women-4x100m-Tokyo-2020 Women-4x100m-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women’s 4x100m final

The top three medal frontrunners, USA, Jamaica and Great Britain all qualified for the final of the women's 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 on...

15 hours ago
Tokyo-Olympic-track-and-field-schedule Tokyo-Olympic-track-and-field-schedule

Main News

Day 7: Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule, how to watch live online

Tokyo Olympic track and field schedule and how to watch the live Day 7 coverage and follow all the results on Thursday (7) Six...

18 hours ago
Wojciech-Nowicki-of-Poland-wins-gold-Tokyo-2020 Wojciech-Nowicki-of-Poland-wins-gold-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Olympic Games-Wojciech Nowicki adds to Poland success with hammer gold

Wojciech Nowicki won the men's hammer throw gold medal to add to Poland's success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday's day six.

1 day ago