Selected London Marathon results; Jepkosgei and Lemma win titles

Results from the 2021 London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, as Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei and Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma raced to the top of the podium with dominating performances in the women’s and men’s races.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei was way out of class and too strong for her rivals as she pulls away to win fast women’s race with a time of two hours, 17 minutes, and 43 seconds.

It wasn’t a good day, however, for the world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei after she faded late in the race and finished outside the podium places in fourth with a time of 2:18:40.

Jepkosgei, the reigning New York Marathon champion, missed the Olympic Games in Tokyo earlier this summer after failing to make the team, and she looked well-rested on her way to smashing her personal best on her debut in the British capital. The 28-year-old has now become the seventh-fastest woman in history.

Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw was second in 2:17:58 with compatriot Ashete Bekere finishing third with 2:18:18.

Competing eight weeks after claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo 2021 Games, Kosgei was unable to keep up with the pace and failed in her bid for a third consecutive victory in London.

Meanwhile, Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia powered home comfortable to the elite men’s title in a time of 2:04.01.

Lemma broke the tape 27 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma who ran2:04:28 with Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew third in 2:04:41.

Defending champion Shura Kitata of Ethiopia was sixth in 2:07:51.

Selected Results From 2021 London Marathon

Top results men – elite race

1. LEMMA, Sisay (ETH) – 2:04:01

2. KIPCHUMA, Vincent (KEN) – 2:04:28

3. GEREMEW, Mosinet (ETH) – 2:04:41

4. CHEBET, Evans (KEN) – 2:05:43

5. LEGESE, Birhanu (ETH) – 2:06:10

6. KITATA, Shura (ETH) – 2:07:51

7. SESEMANN, Philip (GBR) – 2:12:58

8. GRIFFITHS, Joshua (GBR) – 2:13:39

9. LEACH, Matthew (GBR) – 2:15:31

10. DAVIES, Andrew (GBR) – 2:15:36

11. MELLOR, Jonathan (GBR) – 2:16:09

12. GHEBRESELASSIE, Weynay (GBR) – 2:16:27

13. HULSON, Charlie (GBR) – 2:17:02

14. LUNN, Josh (GBR) – 2:18:06

15. AADAN, Mohamud (GBR) – 2:18:19

16. TORRY, Nicholas (GBR) – 2:18:39

17. MUSSON, Doug (GBR) – 2:20:28

18. CROWE, Jamie (GBR) – 2:22:48

19. WOODFINE, Tristan (CAN) – 2:23:35

Top results women – elite race

1. JEPKOSGEI, Joyciline (KEN) – 2:17:43

2. AZIMERAW, Degitu (ETH) – 2:17:58

3. BEKERE, Ashete (ETH) – 2:18:18

4. KOSGEI, Brigid (KEN) – 2:18:40

5. SALPETER, Lonah Chemtai (ISR) – 2:18:54

6. JEMELI, Valary (KEN) – 2:20:35

7. MELLY, Joan Chelimo (KEN) – 2:21:23

8. YIMER, Zeineba (ETH) – 2:21:40

9. GIRMA, Tigist (ETH) – 2:22:45

10. PURDUE, Charlotte (GBR) – 2:23:26

11. DIBABA, Birhane (ETH) – 2:24:21

12. DIVER, Sinead (AUS) – 2:27:16

13. MEGERTU, Alemu (ETH) – 2:27:18

14. WELLINGS, Eloise (AUS) – 2:29:42

15. HARVEY, Rose (GBR) – 2:29:45

16. HARRISON, Samantha (GBR) – 2:32:22

17. COCKRAM, Natasha (GBR) – 2:32:32

18. BRIGGS, Becky (GBR) – 2:34:34

19. MITCHELL, Naomi (GBR) – 2:38:06

20. HASSETT, Dylan (IRL) – 2:39:28